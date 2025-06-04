“Invest in sustainable pharma today in preparation for tomorrow”

Markus Laubscher, head of pharma at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials discusses how in the pharmaceutical industry, the stakes are higher than most. We are entrusted not just with commerce but with care - with the lives and well-being of millions of people worldwide.

× Expand Ronnie Chua Shutterstock 2473658499 Planet earth with clean modern city relying on renewable resources. Environmental concept of alternative sustainable energy for an eco-friendly planet. Planet earth used with permission from NASA.

So when it comes to making sustainable changes to how we operate, especially at the core of our supply chains and product formulations, caution is understandable. But we are fast approaching a moment where hesitation could cost us, not just in patient outcomes but in compliance and competitiveness.

Sustainability in pharma is no longer optional. It’s not a buzzword or a branding tactic. It is rapidly becoming a business imperative, and those who delay will find themselves outpaced by competitors, regulators, and even their customers.

At Orbia Fluor Energy Materials (Orbia), we’ve faced this challenge, and we're currently navigating the transition to low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) propellants within the respiratory industry. It's been decades in the making, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that the time to invest in sustainable pharma is now.

Regulatory change is coming

When we made the decision to pursue sustainable alternatives and began developing low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers (MDIs) back in 2010, there was no urgent regulatory push in the pharmaceutical space yet, nor was there demand from customers. What drove us was foresight.

Thanks to our broad industry exposure - from industrial materials to refrigerants and pharma - we saw early regulatory shifts in the refrigerant space, particularly in Europe, phasing out substances with high global warming potential. It was a signal that regulatory pressure would soon be coming for pharma too.

In the UK, MDI propellants are historically high-GWP, and are responsible for three per cent of the total carbon emissions created by the NHS, so we started to look into how we could reduce the global warming potential of our MDI propellants.

This is what resulted in us bringing Zephex 152a to market, which was one of the first low-GWP MDI propellants to enter the space.

Being ahead of the game enabled us to explore options and develop a solution within the medical propellant industry that would mean we were prepared for when things changed.

Companies that fail to act with foresight risk scrambling to catch up when regulations or market shifts inevitably hit. Those who move early are the ones who shape the market and set the pace for everyone else.

Balancing sustainability and supply

When a market transitions from one practice to another, whether it's driven by sustainability or not, challenges can arise. Ensuring continuity of medicine supply is a non-negotiable for pharma companies, and we’ve seen what can happen when challenges are poorly anticipated and things go wrong.

The last big transition in medical propellants happened in the 90s, ​​when the industry shifted from chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) to hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in MDIs. We saw disruptions of supply chain, delayed availability, products being discontinued, and ultimately, it revealed how unprepared the industry was for coordinated large-scale change - making it a cautionary tale for the current shift.

This time around, we have been better equipped. By planning ahead, investing in R&D early, and collaborating with partners across the market, we can ensure a smoother transition. At Orbia, we took a phased, risk-managed approach: research first, protect innovation through intellectual property (IP), validate with a small-scale facility, and only then scale up.

All of this happened before any formal regulatory mandate, and what made this possible was embracing smart risk management, and making decisions built on deep technical knowledge and a clear understanding of market dynamics.

Overcoming the green premium

One of the most persistent myths in sustainable innovation is that it must always cost more. While it’s true that new solutions can carry a ‘green premium’ - a term coined by Bill Gates which refers to the difference in cost between traditional and sustainable alternatives - this is not a permanent state. As technologies scale and adoption increases, costs inevitably come down.

At Orbia, thanks to our vertically integrated, mine-to-market supply chain and decades of scientific and manufacturing expertise, we were able to develop a low-GWP propellant that is not only effective and safe but cost-competitive with legacy products. In fact, by optimising the development and production process, we were able to avoid many of the pitfalls that lead others into the so-called innovation adoption chasm.

It’s true that some products may outperform us on a single sustainability metric like GWP. But real-world sustainability is multidimensional. Toxicology, patient safety, cost, availability, and regulatory readiness all matter. And on that scorecard, we’re confident that our 152a solution offers a well-balanced path forward.

Future-proofing pharma

What all of this amounts to is future-proofing - not just of your product portfolio, but of your entire organisation. The companies that are proactive today will be the ones that thrive tomorrow. Those that wait for regulation to force their hand will face rushed decisions, supply disruptions, increased costs, and missed opportunities.

Sustainable innovation gives us a chance to lead rather than react. It opens doors to new partnerships, new markets, and new business models. And perhaps most importantly, it ensures that we continue to deliver on the most important thing: to provide patients with the therapies they need, without compromising the health of the planet they live on.

We’re seeing this shift gain momentum already. Healthcare systems, regulators, and even investors are aligning around sustainability. Procurement contracts are beginning to include environmental metrics. Clinical guidelines are being updated to reflect not just effectiveness, but environmental impact. And carbon disclosure is moving from voluntary to mandatory in many parts of the world.

Invest today, lead tomorrow

Sustainable innovation is not just about reducing carbon emissions - though that’s certainly critical. It’s about market resilience and positioning our organisations to be able to adapt to changing expectations, supply chain pressures, and regulatory frameworks. Ensuring that the life-saving medicines we provide today will still be accessible, affordable, and acceptable tomorrow.

At Orbia, we took a forward-thinking approach, making a strategic decision grounded in data, cross-sector experience, and a clear understanding of emerging regulatory and market trends. This early investment has positioned us to support others in the sector as they begin navigating similar challenges.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers across Europe and globally, the direction of travel is evident. Now is the time to prioritise investment in sustainable technologies, collaborative partnerships, and the capabilities required to meet future demands. Organisations that take proactive steps today will be best placed to lead as regulatory expectations evolve.