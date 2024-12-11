Leaders in Pharma: Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the latest episode of MedTalk, we delve into the journey of leadership in the pharmaceutical industry with Urmi Prasad Richardson, President of EMEA at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Urmi Prasad Richardson describes herself as a “recovering scientist who crossed over to the dark side of business.” With over 25 years in biotech, biopharma, and life sciences, her career has been defined by bridging the gap between scientific innovation and practical application. "I’ve always been fascinated by how we translate scientific breakthroughs into sustainable clinical use to improve patient outcomes,” she shares.

Having started her journey as a biochemical engineer researching recombinant antibodies before they were called monoclonal antibodies, Urmi later pursued an MBA to “learn the language of business.” Her career path includes stints at industry giants like Novartis and Roche, as well as smaller biotech firms. Now at Thermo Fisher, she focuses on leveraging a vast portfolio of technologies to create cohesive solutions for academic institutions, biotech, biopharma, and governments.

Leadership lessons from a global childhood

Growing up across six countries by the age of 16, Urmi attributes much of her leadership style to her multicultural upbringing. “When you’re the new kid in school every couple of years, you learn how to listen, recognise patterns, and connect with people from diverse backgrounds,” she explains.

This foundation in empathy and adaptability became the cornerstone of her leadership philosophy. "Listening and understanding what drives or concerns others is key to empowering people and creating effective teams. Despite the differences, there’s often more that connects us than divides us,” she emphasises.

Sustainability at the core

Sustainability is not just a buzzword for Thermo Fisher; it’s deeply embedded in its mission. Urmi details the ambitious goals her company has set: achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, and powering all U.S. sites with renewable electricity by 2026. "These targets are not optional; they’re essential for supporting a healthier planet and advancing global public health,” she notes.

Urmi acknowledges that aligning such a large organisation behind these goals is complex, but collaboration with customers and regulatory bodies accelerates the process. "Our partners’ commitments drive us to act proactively and create solutions that are impactful not just for today, but for the future,” she adds.

Inspiring the next generation

Urmi’s advice to aspiring leaders? “Stay curious, take calculated risks, and listen deeply.” She underscores the importance of empathy paired with accountability: “Empathy helps you connect, but accountability ensures you act.”

Her dedication to mentorship and advocacy for diversity in STEM shines through as she reflects on her own journey: “Being visible and sharing your story inspires others to see what’s possible.”