Editor's Letter: Regulation vs innovation

Olivia Friett, editor of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer answers the question: how do we balance innovation with regulation?

One of the things that excites me most about working in this industry is how quickly innovation moves. From AI-driven drug discovery to advances in manufacturing, the pace of change in pharma is incredible. But with that speed comes an equally important question: how do we balance innovation with regulation?

Having been in the industry for over three years now, I’ve seen firsthand how much energy and creativity go into pushing boundaries. But I’ve also seen how regulation - while vital for safety and quality - can sometimes feel like it’s struggling to keep up. It’s a constant battle: innovators wanting to move fast, and regulators ensuring every step is safe, ethical, and effective.

Recent years have shown us both sides of this. COVID-19 vaccines proved what can happen when regulatory bodies and industry work hand-in-hand, fast-tracking solutions without compromising safety. At the same time, ongoing challenges with frameworks like the EU MDR or adapting to AI in healthcare show just how complicated it can be to keep regulations in step with progress.

Innovation is what drives the industry forward, but regulation is what ensures that progress reaches patients safely. Neither can exist without the other, and it’s in that space between the two that some of the most interesting conversations are happening.

Over the coming months, we’ll be looking at how companies are navigating this balance—whether that’s adapting manufacturing processes to meet new compliance standards or finding creative ways to bring new therapies to market faster. My hope is that this publication continues to be a platform where both sides of this conversation can be heard, helping us all to move forward together.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this too. How are you and your teams balancing the need to innovate quickly with the realities of compliance? What’s working, and what needs to change? Your insight is what keeps these discussions real.

Here’s to continuing to push the boundaries!