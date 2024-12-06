Sustainability that counts: The future of temperature-controlled logistics

Niall Balfour, chief executive officer, Tower Cold Chain examines the growing importance of measurable sustainability in temperature-controlled logistics, highlighting data-driven strategies and innovations that balance environmental goals with operational efficiency.

In today’s data-driven world, the measurement of sustainability efforts has become a critical priority – particularly in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, where data-led decision-making can underpin success. The ability to demonstrate genuine sustainable practices is no longer optional for temperature-controlled container manufacturers, it is now a necessity.

Traditionally, products in this field have always been selected based on reliability and performance. However, sustainability credentials are now also an essential criterion, shaping choices on long-term partnerships in the supply chain. As the industry grows, the need for transparent, verifiable claims becomes all the more important to avoid the pitfalls of greenwashing.

Prioritising reusability

A significant way to improve sustainability within temperature-controlled logistics is simply through the use of fully reusable containers. Unlike single-use or semi-reusable containers, reusable options represent a tangible step toward reducing a company’s carbon footprint. Although single-use containers may offer some cost advantages and convenience, their environmental impact can be understandably hard to justify and measure in an era of heightened responsibility.

Reusable containers, often designed to last over 15 years, are built with durability and sustainability at the forefront. These units can be cleaned, sterilised, and quality-assured time and time again for repeated use, significantly cutting down on packaging waste and reducing environmental strain. It is this robustness in manufacture that enables reusable containers to withstand the rigour of repeated transportation while maintaining quality and reliability.

In contrast, single-use containers are typically designed to be lightweight and affordable – exactly what is needed for one-time use. However, this compromises their long-term viability. Their disposal often leads to environmental challenges, particularly in regions where waste management regulations are inconsistently enforced and where the product's end-of-life plan cannot be guaranteed, meaning these containers can still often end up in landfills.

Even some semi-reusable container options, despite offering a middle-ground solution, come with the caveat of component replacement and continued maintenance, which creates a dilemma of priorities between cost, efficiency, sustainability and performance.

Leveraging hub networks

An often overlooked strategy for enhancing sustainability in pharmaceutical logistics is leveraging a global hub network. This approach allows manufacturers to minimise the distance traveled by containers during return logistics, directly contributing to lower carbon emissions. By selecting a container provider with a comprehensive and strategically positioned network, pharmaceutical companies can optimise their supply chains, ensuring that containers are transported the shortest possible distance for their return, thus reducing their environmental footprint.

Leading container manufacturers are already optimising their hub networks for this very reason. For example, Tower Cold Chain has introduced a “Click and Collect” service for its reusable, small box containers. This system empowers customers to initiate a seamless collection process by simply scanning a QR code on the container. The ease of this technology not only reduces administrative overhead but also streamlines the return logistics process. These optimised return paths reduce fuel consumption and associated emissions, emphasising how logistical efficiency can align with sustainability goals.

Hub networks and collection and return services highlight the significant potential for emission reduction by avoiding excess movements and simplifying logistics management. By embedding these advanced systems into their operations, pharmaceutical manufacturers can more effectively track, manage and report on their carbon reduction efforts - reinforcing their commitment to environmentally conscious practices while enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of their logistics networks.

Harnessing digital tools

As sustainability becomes an increasing industry focus, technological advancements within the supply chain are also playing a pivotal role in achieving environmental goals. Digital tools aid in a multitude of ways, from inventory management to lane simulation and temperature logging. These technologies therefore enhance overall operational efficiency, preventing product damage, misplacement, or misrouting - each contributing to reduced waste and optimised use of resources.

One increasingly popular tool in this context is carbon footprint calculators. These calculators provide a transparent assessment of the emissions associated with specific pharmaceutical shipments, allowing logistics teams to make informed decisions. By offering detailed analyses, companies can identify opportunities to reduce emissions and select the most sustainable container solutions.

For instance, Tower Cold Chain recently launched a carbon calculator offering as part of its “Sustainability Hub”, which showcases the company’s sustainability initiatives and provides information about the tools the company offers for customers to evaluate the sustainability of their logistics. These include the carbon calculator, engineering consultancy and the company's own ‘Control Centre’ where customers have real-time visibility and comprehensive monitoring and tracking, ensuring greater control and efficiency.

To access the calculator, customers can reach out to their regional sales team, where they will evaluate the container type, PCM (phase change material) plate temperatures, transportation mode, travel distance, and payload weight. The tool therefore empowers pharmaceutical manufacturers with valuable insights, making it easier to choose the solutions that best align with their sustainability strategies.

As sustainability expectations continue to evolve, the temperature-controlled logistics industry must innovate and adapt to provide measurable, credible sustainability outcomes. The emphasis on reusability, a broad hub network and digital tools demonstrates the sector's capability to align operational efficiency with environmental responsibility.

Proving sustainability claims through data-driven evidence and helpful tools builds trust and adds value for customers striving to meet their own environmental targets. By adopting comprehensive strategies that include reusable solutions, efficient logistics frameworks, and innovative technology, the industry can work together to pave the way for continuous sustainability improvements.