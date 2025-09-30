Advancing the pharma value chain

Gunter van Hoof, VP of global clinical trial distribution, Marken highlights the challenges of storage, supply and distribution in an evolving world.

The pharmaceutical supply chain has always been complex, but today’s environment introduces new levels of urgency and challenge. For logistics leaders and experts responsible for global clinical trial distribution, the stakes are higher than ever. The rise of advanced therapies, the demand for personalised medicines, global disruptions, and the accelerating regulatory landscape all place unprecedented pressure on storage, supply, and distribution models.

At the heart of this transformation are four interconnected priorities: global supply chain resilience, specialised cold chain solutions, regulatory compliance, and digitalisation for visibility. Each of these elements plays a critical role in how pharmaceutical companies manage investigational and commercial products, ensuring patient safety and trial continuity while driving efficiency. Adding to this complexity is the phased rollout of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) in the US, requiring companies to implement new traceability and serialisation capabilities.

Building global supply chain resilience

Clinical trial materials often move across continents multiple times before reaching patients, with dependencies on raw material suppliers, DS and DP manufacturing plants, and logistics hubs scattered around the world. This interconnectedness creates vulnerability.

Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted just how fragile these international networks can be. Logistics leaders must rethink sourcing strategies and distribution pathways to avoid bottlenecks. Building resilience involves several core tenets. First, supplier diversification avoids reliance on a single geography or vendor for critical components. Followed by redundancy planning that establishes secondary manufacturing or packaging sites to mitigate localised disruptions. And finally, extensive and relentless scenario modelling, in best case scenarios using predictive analytics to test “what if” scenarios, such as customs delays, strikes, or political instability.

For global clinical trial distribution, these strategies directly impact trial timelines. A delayed shipment of investigational product doesn’t just affect costs—it could derail patient enrolment or compromise study integrity. That’s why supply resilience is not just a logistics concern; it’s a clinical and commercial imperative.

Cold chain and specialised storage solutions

The rise of high-value, time-critical biologics, cell and gene therapies, radiopharmaceuticals, and mRNA-based platforms has fundamentally altered storage and distribution requirements. Unlike traditional small-molecule drugs, many of today’s advanced therapies are highly sensitive to temperature excursions and require ultra-low or cryogenic storage. Maintaining cold chain integrity is critical, with a growing emphasis in several areas.

First and foremost, it is imperative to strive for advanced end-to-end temperature control technology for validated packaging, refrigerated transport, and continuous monitoring from origin to destination. Cryogenic infrastructure is another major area of focus, as the expansion of storage capacity for therapies that require liquid nitrogen conditions is essential. Risk-based shipment planning using lane validation, historical data and integrated real-time monitoring enables predictive routing for faster, data-driven decision-making.

The balance between sustainability and performance also looms large. Advanced thermal packaging and reusable solutions are gaining traction, but they must meet strict regulatory standards while supporting corporate sustainability commitments.

From a clinical trial perspective, cold chain complexity adds another layer to global planning. Trials may span dozens of countries, each with unique infrastructure capabilities. An expert logistician’s role is to harmonise those differences, ensuring consistent patient experience and product quality.

Regulatory compliance and quality assurance across borders

Regulatory complexity has always been a prominent challenge in pharmaceutical logistics, but it is becoming more acute as authorities worldwide tighten requirements for drug traceability, documentation, and patient safety. For global clinical trial distribution, the challenge lies in meeting the highest standards across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

Harmonised GxP compliance is a fundamental consideration for ensuring Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are embedded throughout the supply chain. This complements audit readiness by maintaining validated systems, documentation, and training to satisfy inspections from regulators like the FDA, EMA, MHRA, or PMDA. This is all brought together by a solid foundation of standardised processes and consistent quality management practices across global depots and logistics partners.

The Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) becomes particularly relevant to this area. In the U.S., the DSCSA mandates full serialisation and traceability of prescription drugs to help prevent counterfeit or unsafe products from reaching patients. As of November 2024, the law requires interoperable, electronic, package-level traceability.

For supply chain operators, DSCSA compliance means significant investment in digital infrastructure and close collaboration with partners across the supply chain. It also requires rethinking how investigational products are distributed within clinical trials, since serialisation adds complexity to packaging, labelling, and reconciliation. Ultimately, compliance is not just about avoiding penalties. It is about strengthening patient safety, enhancing trust, and ensuring that products, whether investigational or commercial, arrive exactly as intended.

Digitalisation and real-time visibility in distribution

If resilience is the goal, and compliance is the framework, then digitalisation is the enabler. The pharmaceutical industry has traditionally lagged in adopting advanced digital tools, but that is changing rapidly. Logistics leaders are now deploying technologies that provide unprecedented visibility into the supply chain.

Of particular interest, Internet of Things (IoT) enabled monitoring with smart sensors to transmit real-time data on temperature, location, and handling conditions are a game changer. Likewise, predictive analytics and AI tools forecast demand, optimise inventory, and model potential disruptions before they occur at a high level of success.

In accordance with the DSCSA mandate and other regulations, blockchain and serialisation platforms enable immutable, end-to-end traceability of pharmaceutical products, ensuring that every movement through the supply chain is securely recorded and easily verifiable.

All of these advances will lead to digital trial distribution models Expanding direct-to-patient delivery options while ensuring security and compliance.

Real-time visibility is no longer a luxury; it is an expectation. Patients, regulators, and sponsors demand assurance that every shipment is monitored and controlled. In overseeing clinical trial distribution, these capabilities directly support trial continuity, reduce waste, and enhance patient-centricity.

Strategic priorities for the road ahead

The pharmaceutical logistics landscape is certainly undergoing a profound transformation. As an organisational leader responsible for global clinical trial distribution, I feel success hinges on our ability to balance resilience in a volatile world, specialisation through cold chain innovation, compliance and readiness to evolving regulations, like DSCSA, and digitalisation to unlock visibility and efficiency in every step.

The road ahead is not without obstacles, but it is also filled with opportunity. By embracing these priorities, pharmaceutical companies best navigate today’s complexities and lay the foundation for a future where therapies reach patients faster, safer, and with greater confidence.

In a world where every shipment determines the success of a clinical trial or the health of a patient, logistics is no longer a support function, it is a strategic differentiator. With the adoption of these frameworks, pharmaceutical logistics reshapes expectations for traceability and security and sets a new benchmark for excellence in storage, supply and distribution.