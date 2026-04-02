Cold chain logistics in a warming world

Niklas Adamsson, COO, Envirotainer discusses meeting the challenges of cold chain logistics in warm weather.

As global temperatures continue to rise and weather patterns grow more volatile, the pharmaceutical industry faces a mounting challenge: maintaining reliable cold chain logistics in an increasingly unpredictable world. Temperature-sensitive treatments, including vaccines and biologics, depend on stable distribution networks yet wildfires, floods, storms and extreme temperatures are increasingly common disruptors.

Meeting these challenges requires a collaborative approach between manufacturers, logistics partners and importantly, packing providers. All stakeholders must focus on building relationships, so that logistics can adapt to future proof the global cold chain.

The pandemic revealed just how vital cold chain infrastructure is to global health, and it also spotlighted the essential role of packaging providers. As we face a new era of climate-related disruption, these providers must be integrated into strategic planning from the outset.

A smarter and stronger cold chain

Global warming is creating unpredictable conditions, with increased wildfires, flooding, landslides and storm damage. These events can lead to road closures, disrupted shipping lanes, and airport shutdowns, making it difficult to maintain consistent transportation routes. Increasing extreme weather may also mean that future packaging may need to handle freezing temperatures, extreme heat and humidity all in one journey.

Ensuring reliability and efficiency is vital. Availability of packaging solutions must be successfully managed, and our industry must position itself to be able to predict and prepare for all disruptions. As temperatures increase, so will the demand for enhanced cold chain infrastructure. Packaging solutions that can monitor and adapt to changing conditions without direct human intervention, will be required to maintain temperature and safe delivery. Additionally, climate-related supply chain disruptions may call for alternative backup routes, meaning redundancy will need to be built into distribution systems.

A one-size-fits-all approach will also no longer be viable. Instead, we must invest in data-driven risk analysis and route-specific adaptation. To this end, I believe we need to see greater integration of AI into the cold chain.

AI-driven insights can help optimize routes, reduce waste and lower costs. For example, by analyzing historical data or using predictive analytics, it can determine the most efficient, reliable and unaffected delivery routes can be determined. However, AI will need real-time data on transportation conditions, such as weather patterns and temperature fluctuations, to determine the correct route and solution type needed for a successful delivery. AI models can also predict demand by analysing historical market

trends. For example, insights from social media, news, and other public sources can help anticipate changes in market demand and consumer behaviour.

In the future, AI’s role in the supply chain will grow. Predictive analytics will not only provide accurate forecasts but also enable proactive risk management by anticipating disruptions before they occur. The integration of this technology with IoT and blockchain will enhance real-time tracking, security and transparency. Also, AI-driven automation, from autonomous warehouses to self-optimising logistics networks, has the potential to further streamline operations and drive cost efficiency.

Striking the right balance between sustainability and efficiency

The drive for sustainability adds another layer of complexity. We must reduce our environmental footprint but not at the cost of patient safety. AI plays an important role here by unlocking efficiencies to help meet sustainability requirements. The technology supports with predicting demand which will help minimize overall waste of pharmaceuticals and other supplies. AI can also look at the quantity and destination of the pharmaceuticals to determine the most sustainable route, whilst ensuring it remains efficient.

There must be a focus on minimizing waste through forever-use packaging, making sure it is returned and re-used wherever possible. Adopting lighter, space-efficient packaging can lower fuel consumption and reduce emissions, as well as optimise the amount of product shipped to reduce cost. However, to truly have an impact, sustainability requires collaboration across the entire supply chain.

Collaboration in an era of uncertainty

When reflecting on any crisis, one thing is always perfectly clear: collaboration is key. Building a climate-resilient cold chain demands proactive partnerships between manufacturers, logistics providers, tech developers and packaging experts. New technology and AI will be key drivers of this, along with the agility to react fast to any potential disruption. Companies that prepare now and find the right balance will be more efficient and gain a competitive edge in a market that demands both resilience and responsibility.

We must all work together, now. Not only to prepare for how global warming will impact logistics and delivery, but also to limit our industry’s own impact on the climate crisis.