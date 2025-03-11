Delivering Value and Sustainability: AdvantaPure Expands Global Reach with European Manufacturing

NewAge Industries Inc., parent company of the AdvantaPure brand of high-performance pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical tubing and hose, proudly cut the ribbon on their new European based manufacturing site in May of 2024. This strategic expansion underscores AdvantaPure's commitment to serving its global clientele with enhanced efficiency and sustainability.

× Expand NewAge Industries

Located in the scenic countryside of Coevorden, Netherlands, the facility was cleared for full operations earlier this year and will now serve as the primary production hub for orders destined for Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and other Eastern Hemisphere industry partners. In alignment with the organization’s global sustainability initiatives, the new location will provide customers with tangible benefits to their own sustainability programs and goals.

With all global shipments currently originating from the corporate headquarters located in Southampton, Pennsylvania USA, the international client base can look forward to significant advantages including, the reduction of shipping and handling cost, faster delivery times, and enhanced security of supply. Providing product delivery from a more co-located site also guarantees increased operational efficiency and peace of mind for AdvantaPure’s partners.

As another value to industry partners, AdvantaPure extends an invitation to the Coevorden facility for the purpose of validation and convenient check-in at any point in time during the manufacture of their product order. This commitment to transparency and collaboration underscores AdvantaPure's dedication to building strong, trust-based relationships with its partners.

The new Coevorden facility will be fully operational by the close of the spring of 2025 and will initially focus on the production of the AdvantaPure silicone line of products. Currently, plans are in place to ramp up the expansion of manufacturing capabilities and expand production to other AdvantaPure lines, continuing with the mission of growth and innovation.

“Our new facility,” shares Maurice LeCompte, VP of Business Development,” will help us further fulfill our commitments to our global partners with greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness and sustainability. It is really a win-win situation for everyone involved.”

As AdvantaPure strengthens its presence in Europe and highlights the advantages of local production, its research and development teams are steaming ahead to provide the market with a bevy of new product and service offerings designed to fill industry vacancies.

AdvantaPure’s AdvantaSil APSPG ExL silicone pump tubing:

Recognizing a need in the market for a full range of silicon pump tubing for diverse applications, the AdvantaPure team is developing the AdvantaSil APSPG ExL silicone pump tubing. The APSPG ExL, a middle of the road option if you will, is a 200-hour pump life tubing designed to bridge the gap between lower and higher performing options and is expected to debut this year. The APSPG ExL is ideal for applications ranging from cell culture to purification in standard bioprocesses.

Between April 1st and 3rd, visitors can swing by booth 2953 to learn more about not only the APSPG ExL but the entire pump tubing portfolio.

AdvantaPure’s Expanded Service Offerings:

In response to the growing need for support services to enable partners to choose the best products for their application, AdvantaPure is expanding their service offerings.

Currently, the seasoned R & D engineering team is concentrating on bringing the most state-of-the-art family of testing capabilities to the industry at large.

The start of 2025 brought the finalisation of the creation of multiple, in-house, dedicated test labs outfitted with the latest equipment. Among those offered:

3D printing

The technical team at AdvantaPure is proud to support 3-D research and development product and then the product manufacture efforts.

Analytical Lab

All analytical lab testing services are used for the characterisation of material through various scientific techniques that included Differential Scanning Calorimetry, Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA), Rheological Testing, Optical Microscopy and Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Microscopy.

Pilot Lab

The AdvantaPure pilot lab provides a dedicated small-scale facility that is used for smaller scale product development and allows for the testing of new processes, technologies and products.

Test Lab

The AdvantaPure Test Lab provides many testing capabilities that include Burst, Leak Bubble Emission, Bend Radius, Tensile, Peristaltic Tensile, Low Temp Freezer and Heat Ageing Testing

AdvantaPure: Your Partner in Innovation and Sustainability:

With its new European manufacturing facility and expanded service offerings, AdvantaPure is poised to become an even stronger partner for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company's commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability ensures that its customers have access to the most advanced fluid transfer solutions available.