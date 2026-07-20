Protecting profits amid supply chain disruptions

Mark Gilham, VP, head of global advisory, Enable explains how pharmaceutical wholesalers are protecting profits with pricing and rebates amid supply chain disruptions.

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A cargo plane bound for Frankfurt now skirts Iranian airspace. A container ship out of Mumbai swings south around Africa instead of north through the Suez Canal. For Europe's pharmaceutical wholesalers, the medicine cabinet just got harder to stock, and a lot more expensive.

The Middle East handled 13.2% of global air cargo before the war, according to the International Air Transport Association. Air freight rates between Asia and Europe have since jumped as much as 70%. Container rates are up 28%. The detour around southern Africa adds 10 to 20 days. Antwerp Management School analysts reckon more than a fifth of global air cargo, which is the primary route for life-saving medicines, is now exposed.

The numbers land hardest in a sector built on volume, not margin. Generics trade in fractions of a per cent. Most distributors hold six to eight weeks of stock. When freight surcharges move weekly, hesitation is the most expensive choice on the table. Pricing and rebates, long treated as back-office administrative functions, are increasingly the most direct levers for margin protection.

Rebates as strategic margin defence

For wholesalers managing tens of thousands of live agreements across hundreds of suppliers upstream and tens of thousands of customer agreements downstream, rebates have long been viewed as complex and resource-intensive. When aligned with commercial objectives and supported by the right tools, they can mitigate rising costs, buffer against price volatility and unlock long-term value.

Strategic rebate programmes have evolved into a lever for margin defence rather than a mechanism for volume-based discounts. They can incentivise trading partners to prioritise products, support the movement of high-value lines, and turn a passive accounting line item into an active tool for growth.

According to MMIT market research, between 2% and 3% of pharmaceutical rebate value is not fully realised, resulting in significant lost revenues each year. The reason is largely structural, as the majority of wholesalers still run rebates through fragmented spreadsheets, email threads and manual checks. Moving to centralised, automated end-to-end systems closes the leakage and ensures earned incentives reach the bottom line.

One of the UK’s largest pure-play pharmaceutical wholesalers recently digitised more than 18,000 supplier and 20,000 customer rebate agreements onto a single platform. The result was real-time visibility for cash flow management, sharper engagement with partners, and the ability to grow volume while protecting margin and operational efficiency.

Real-time pricing as a competitive advantage

Wholesale pricing has traditionally been managed through scheduled updates, which are quarterly, monthly or weekly. In categories such as generics, where prices behave like any other commodity, that rhythm is no longer fast enough. The ability to adjust pricing accurately and quickly has become a defining commercial capability.

More responsive approaches, including intraday pricing changes that respond to the market in real time rather than at the next planning cycle, are now expected as standard.

With intelligent pricing tools, wholesalers can use market data to calculate cost impacts, model scenarios and apply targeted adjustments instantly. Commercial intelligence - the aggregation of pricing, rebate and agreement data into a unified analytical layer - adds the final piece: real-time visibility into exactly where margin is being made, lost or left on the table. That agility is the difference between absorbing a hit and recovering it.

Agility for profitability and growth

Operational agility is now inseparable from financial performance. For wholesalers, that means responding to change with greater speed and precision, whatever the next chapter in global trade looks like.

Being unable to react to the market in real time is a major hindrance. The ability to manage thousands of distinct supplier agreements and adjust prices with precision will determine which wholesalers come through this period intact.

By strengthening control over and digitally transforming two powerful levers of profit, wholesalers can respond to the next shift in trade policy or a supply disruption before it hits the bottom line.