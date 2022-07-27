The vital role of temperature monitoring in the pharma cold chain

Global measurement technology provider, Vaisala, discusses the challenges and describe solutions for both static and dynamic temperature monitoring.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has highlighted the importance of temperature monitoring and control in the pharmaceutical supply chain, whilst also raising awareness and understanding of the different temperature requirements of products.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers must qualify temperature-controlled storage areas and provide evidence of continuous temperature monitoring in storage areas to regulatory agencies and clients. Temperature mapping, refrigeration equipment maintenance, and the calibration of sensors are also necessary.

Following manufacture, pharmaceutical products generally reach end users through a complex cold chain with multiple stages. It is therefore vital that each stage is monitored accurately and reliably. All parties within the cold chain seek the successful delivery of the product, without harming its quality or integrity. A continuous temperature monitoring system should therefore provide all parties with the information they need.

Regulations are generally created by national regulatory agencies, other regulatory bodies such as IATA and the ICH, while international organisations such as the WHO create guidelines. Regulatory pressures are strongest at the manufacturer’s end of the supply chain, with comprehensive temperature monitoring being undertaken by drug manufacturers and documented in quality agreements with their downstream supply chain partners.

Examples of national regulatory agencies include the USFDA, the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK. These organisations issue guidelines such as the MHRA publication ‘Rules and Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Distributors 2017’ which provides detailed requirements for the calibrated accuracy of temperature monitoring.

Temperature control regulations

The USFDA’s Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act states that a drug is adulterated if the facilities or controls used for its ‘manufacture, processing, packing or holding’ do not conform with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). The term ‘holding’ refers to any way in which a drug is ‘distributed, transported, or warehoused for distribution or transfer.’ Maintaining temperature control is a GMP requirement; if goods are not maintained in specified conditions throughout all stages, they are considered adulterated.

The ICH Q9 ‘Guideline on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)’ also requires that manufacturers ensure the transporters of products follow appropriate transport and storage conditions.

‘Temperature Control Regulations’ published by IATA cover the shipping of temperature-sensitive products. IATA outlines the importance of temperature monitoring in its ‘Guidance for Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Logistics and Distribution’.

Static temperature monitoring

At various points in the cold chain, pharmaceutical products are static – stored in a warehouse or distribution centre awaiting dispatch. For static stages in the cold chain, a wide variety of monitoring solutions are available to reduce the risk of non-compliance in GxP-compliant holding areas. For example, Vaisala’s viewLinc continuous monitoring system has been continuously developed for over two decades for critical monitoring applications such as pharmaceutical distribution. As such, the viewLinc monitoring platform represents a blueprint for GxP-compliant monitoring because it includes key features designed to meet regulations:

Real-time monitoring and alarms with customisable reports

Alarm notifications by email, SMS, voice call, lights and sirens

Gap-free monitoring (even during power and network outages)

Intuitive, easy to validate software

Easy network connectivity via Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or VaiNet wireless technology (over 100m)

Browser based access for global environmental management

Simple installation and validation, with optional IQ/OQ protocols

Optional GxP documentation package for GAMP-style validation

Reports compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11, delivered by email

Encrypted data and audit trail

Monitoring data can be shared with other systems via OPC UA & API

Unlimited parameter integration with Modbus and analog devices

Intrinsically safe options for hazardous/explosive areas

ICH-compliant calibration options

One of the most important features of a temperature monitoring system like view Linc is its ease of use; not only for set-up and operation, but also for user training, system validation, sensor calibration. These features ensure fewer errors, less deviations, and considerable time savings.

The most common measurement parameters are temperature, relative humidity, carbon dioxide, differential pressure, and door contacts. However, this wish-list of features is redundant if the sensors are not accurate, stable, and reliable. This is a fundamentally important aspect of Vaisala technology, because the cost of high-quality sensors is negligible in comparison with the value of the assets and goods that they protect.

Dynamic temperature monitoring

The temperature control of goods in transit can be considered the dynamic part of the pharmaceutical cold chain. Because goods cross borders and use a variety of transport methods, dynamic monitoring is complex. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Envirotainer, a world leader in air-transportation solutions for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, identified clear needs for shipping containers that were either not currently met, or fully optimised.

Based on their analysis of survey results, Envirotainer initiated a product development program that resulted in the 2021 launch of their Releye RLP container. This new shipping container had an enormous impact in the market, providing fast, reliable deliveries around the world with a wide range of features beyond accurate, verifiable temperature control.