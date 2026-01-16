2026 Trends & Predictions - Experts insights across pharma

Experts at Vantage Nutrition and ACG share their trends and predictions for 2026, covering consumer wellness, capsules, pharmaceutical packaging and OSD manufacturing.

Aaron Quinn, deputy general manager, Vantage Nutrition

Building the next generation of wellness growth

Consumers are moving away from ‘quick fixes’ and shifting towards more holistic, long-term, preventative health strategies. Aaron Quinn, deputy general manager at Vantage Nutrition, believes that in 2026 we will see continued and sustained growth in everyday supplementation, and offers his predictions for the year ahead.

Sleep continues to dominate as a wellness category

Consumers increasingly understand that sleep is essential to their health and well-being and are looking to supplements to help them unwind and recover. The markets agree. According to a recent report from Future Market Insights, the sleep supplement market is growing steadily and will continue to do so into next year and beyond. Estimated to be valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Anecdotal evidence from our customers also suggests that when it comes to sleep supplements, consumers are more confident and comfortable with trusted, evidence-backed formulations like lavender, saffron and vitamin B6. I believe that this trend for research-led supplements that promote clarity, calm, deep rest and cognitive recovery will lead the market in 2026 and beyond.

The GLP-1 effect

The rapid rise in prescriptions for GLP-1 medications to help treat obesity and reduce weight-related health risks is transforming the dietary patterns, appetite regulation and body composition for people around the world.

However, the significant weight loss associated with these drugs is not without its side effects, which can range from muscle loss to fatigue. As such, I believe we will see further development – and demand – for GLP-1 companion nutrition, such as supplements that support muscle retention, fibre intake, gut health, micronutrient balance and sustained metabolic energy.

Younger consumers champion ‘positive ageing’

The days of ‘anti-ageing’ creams, serums and supplements are numbered. While the desire for longevity shows no signs of slowing, the language and focus are changing from one of denial to that of awareness. It is no longer just about living longer, but about putting healthcare regimes in place to help us achieve a better quality of life as we age.

We will see this trend toward ‘positive ageing’ continue to grow in 2026, with millennials—and increasingly younger consumers—investing in maintaining or improving their mobility, cognition, immunity and recovery.

I predict product development will follow suit. We will continue to see steady growth next year in supplement areas including joint health, bone density, cognitive performance and sustained vitality. This expansion is being driven by increased consumer awareness of factors that impact long-term health and functional wellbeing.

Women’s health market still set to thrive

A key example of the growing prevalence of targeted nutrition, female-focused wellness will continue to accelerate in 2026. Even though this sector is heavily promoted, it is far from saturated.

Increased awareness campaigns from Hollywood stars through to local GPs are helping to remove the taboo of talking about women’s health and supporting this growth trend across a range of categories, including hormonal balance, fertility, menopause, cognitive wellbeing and sexual wellness.

Building on the positive ageing trend mentioned above, I believe we will also see rising demand for ingestible supplements designed to improve beauty from within. This includes products that help to brighten and balance skin tone and increase elasticity.

Personalised nutrition enters the mainstream

Reflecting the broader shift in health from reactive ‘quick fixes’ toward proactive self-management, personalised nutrition is moving into the mainstream.

In 2026, I expect this trend to manifest in increasingly targeted formulations—from gender- and age-specific supplements through to personalised 'biohacking kits.' These customisable systems will allow consumers to tailor their own support for sleep, stress, mood, metabolic health and performance.

Dr. Subhashis Chakraborty, general manager, head – Global Product Management, ACG Capsules

Capsule Industry Outlook 2026 - Materials, regulation and manufacturing resilience

Advancements in manufacturing technology and polymer science continue to reshape the capsule landscape. Cellulose-based capsules are now firmly established as a preferred choice for many formulators, offering enhanced stability and reduced dependence on gelatin-based raw materials. While cost considerations remain, the drive for faster market entry and first-time-right development is accelerating the transition toward these reliable vegetarian alternatives.

Regulatory focus on colours

This year has also seen heightened regulatory scrutiny on synthetic colours across regulated markets. Recent bans and evolving guidance—often accompanied by limited clarity—have created understandable concern within the industry. As this is a new and rapidly developing area, collaboration among stakeholders is essential. Moving forward, a unified approach to understanding the regulatory rationale, assessing risks, and establishing practical mitigation pathways will be critical to prevent disruptions in product development cycles and ensure uninterrupted access to quality medicines.

Positive development on TiO₂

In parallel, the EAMA decision to permit the continued use of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) offers welcome stability. While this outcome was anticipated, it provides much-needed reassurance to product developers who had been evaluating alternatives under significant uncertainty.

These developments collectively are strengthening the industry's regulatory preparedness. They are building awareness, agility, and response mechanisms—capabilities that will be increasingly vital in a dynamic global environment. Ultimately, this growing regulatory maturity contributes to a more resilient healthcare ecosystem and supports the commitment to delivering safe, high-quality products to patients worldwide.

Dr. Akbar Ali, general manager head – Development & Technology, ACG Packaging

Pharma Packaging Trends 2026: Sustainability, compliance and supply chain agility

As we look to 2026, pharmaceutical packaging is set for a significant shift driven by tightening sustainability expectations and evolving regulations. Growing concern on ACLAR is prompting pharmaceutical packaging developers to explore alternative high-barrier solutions. At the same time, the industry is exploring PVC free thermoforming options, with APET-based blister formats, serving the wider spectrum of barrier requirements, gaining traction as safer, more future-proof options.

This transition extends beyond films: Cold form with PVC free options, nitrocellulose and halogen-free heat seal lacquer and primers are becoming more common, while interest in online printing continues to rise as brands look to reduce waste, minimise inventory and boost production agility.

Together, these trends signal a broader transformation in packaging design. Performance remains essential, but sustainability, regulatory resilience and supply‑chain efficiency are now equally central to material selection and innovation.

Dr. Jitendra Amrutkar head – process technology & support, APT Shirwal, ACG Engineering

OSD Manufacturing in 2026 - AI-driven predictive quality and real-time release

For Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) manufacturing, the most significant development shaping industrial operations in 2026 will be the accelerated adoption of AI-enabled process prediction and Real Time Release (RTRT) analytics across granulation, blending, compression, and coating.

Over the past two years, regulatory agencies such as the US FDA and EMA have strengthened their expectations around data integrity-compliant, validated machine learning models within GMP frameworks. This regulatory clarity is now pushing OSD manufacturers to move beyond limited pilot studies toward full, plant-wide digital deployment.

OSD manufacturing lines inherently generate some of the most diverse and information-rich process data in the pharmaceutical sector, including NIR spectra, torque profiles, loss on drying trends, feeder dynamics, compression force signatures, and coating thickness metrics. Historically, these signals were reviewed only after the batch was complete. In 2026, more facilities will convert this continuous data flow into predictive insights capable of detecting granulation endpoint drift, blend segregation, weight variability, and coating non-uniformity before they trigger a deviation.

In an environment facing rising cost pressures, tighter compliance expectations, and volatile demand patterns, AI-driven predictive quality will become the defining shift for OSD operations, moving the industry decisively toward proactive, data-responsive manufacturing.