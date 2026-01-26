3 ways pharmaceutical manufacturers can accelerate new product time-to-market

Jeff Zacherl, industrial vertical market lead – Pharma/Life Science, Siemens discusses how pharma manufacturers can accelerate new product time-to-market.

× Expand Shutterstock - Robert Way

Pharmaceutical production is recognised as an important benefit for our modern lives. According to IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science total spending and global demand for medicines will increase to approximately $1.9 trillion by 2027. New drug launches and wider use of recently launched brands will drive an annual growth of 3-6% in spending.

For US pharmaceutical manufacturers, a critical success factor in meeting this demand will be rapid manufacturing and delivery of new drug products. Time-to-market directly impacts a firm’s profitability and competitive advantage. The limited window of patent rights, plus the health of millions who wait and depend on these drugs means that products must get to consumers as fast as possible without compromising drug quality and safety.

In the race against time, once a drug is approved, pharmaceutical companies must rapidly design and build the facilities, or repurpose existing facilities, where the new drugs will be made–all while efficiently attaining FDA validation of the new medicine.

This is where Siemens partners with Pharmaceutical & Life Science teams for system design support, construction, and commissioning technologies.

Seek out the right combination of technical and industry expertise

To create a smart building in a timely fashion, customers and construction teams need to engage with Siemens early for design collaboration support and optimisation of system delivery during construction.

Siemens helps reduce time-to-market in three important ways: