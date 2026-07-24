A guide to checkweighing in pharmaceutical production

When it comes to pharmaceutical manufacturing, precision is more than a performance goal, it is a regulatory necessity. Miriam Krechlok, segment marketing manager, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection discusses.

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From tablets to vials, every unit must meet strict quality and compliance standards that protect patients and uphold trust. Checkweighing technology plays a central role in this process, helping manufacturers confirm pack completeness, verify fill levels and record compliance across both solid and liquid production lines.

What is checkweighing in pharmaceutical manufacturing?

Checkweighing, or dynamic weighing, measures the weight of individual products as they move along the production line. Unlike static balances used in laboratories, dynamic checkweighers verify the weight of every item in real time without interrupting throughput.

A checkweigher typically includes a precision weighing platform, conveyors and automated reject devices. When a vial, blister pack or carton passes over the scale, the system measures its weight and classifies it according to pre-set limits. Items outside tolerance are removed automatically, preventing incomplete or overfilled products from reaching patients.

Why is checkweighing essential in pharmaceutical manufacturing?

In such a tightly regulated environment, accuracy underpins both compliance and safety. Good Manufacturing Practice and the wider Good x Practice (GxP) framework require that products are consistently produced and controlled according to defined quality standards. Dynamic weighing supports these requirements by confirming that each unit meets its declared weight and content specifications.

A precision checkweighing system helps to:

Demonstrate regulatory compliance through verified data for validation and qualification records such as Design Qualification, Installation, Operational and Performance Qualification.

Reduce quality costs by lowering the risk of manual error, rework and waste.

Protect brand reputation through consistent quality that reinforces confidence among healthcare professionals and patients.

Where are checkweighers installed on the line?

Checkweighers are used at several points in pharmaceutical packaging. For solid-dose production, they are often positioned after filling and sealing to check tablet bottles, blister packs or cartons for completeness and leaflet inclusion.

In liquid-dose manufacturing, checkweighers perform fill-level control immediately after the filling station. By monitoring every vial, ampoule or syringe, the system confirms that the correct dosage has been delivered and that any deviation triggers automatic feedback to the filler.

At the final packaging stage, checkweighers confirm that all required components are present, such as inserts, syringes or caps. This end-of-line completeness check provides a safeguard against human error and supports documentation for batch release.

How does pharmaceutical checkweighing work?

Modern pharmaceutical checkweighers use high-precision load cells, such as Mettler-Toledo FlashCell technology, capable of capturing accurate readings at high speeds. Each item’s weight generates an electrical signal processed in milliseconds.

Systems are designed for cleanroom compatibility with stainless steel construction, minimal dust and easy-clean surfaces to meet hygiene expectations. For validated use, each unit can be supplied with an Equipment Qualification Pack containing documentation to support the full qualification process.

Real-time statistical control allows operators to track trends, identify drift and adjust upstream filling systems. Feedback control reduces product giveaway and ingredient waste while maintaining consistency across each batch. Integrated process safety features further strengthen validated operation by helping confirm that rejected product is securely contained, inspection events are traceable and system access is controlled. Safeguards such as locking reject bins, air pressure monitoring, signalling devices and operator event logs, supported through Mettler-Toledo Due Diligence Kits, provide manufacturers with demonstrable evidence of inspection reliability and product integrity within regulated pharmaceutical environments.

What can be checked?

Pharmaceutical checkweighers are adaptable across many formats:

Solid-dose products such as tablets, capsules, blister packs, sachets and cartons.

Liquid-dose products such as vials, ampoules, bottles and syringes.

Medical devices including auto injectors, diagnostic kits and needle-based delivery systems can be checked for completeness or missing parts, with weight serving as an indicator of integrity.

By combining completeness and fill-level control, checkweighers confirm that every package leaving the line contains exactly what it should.

Compliance and qualification

Pharmaceutical manufacturers operate within validated processes that follow the GAMP V Model, where every stage of system design, installation and operation is fully documented and approved. Modern checkweighing systems are designed to support electronic data integrity requirements aligned with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, even where full audit trail functionality is not in place. Weight and performance data can be exported and integrated into compliant site-level systems for traceability and reporting.

Ongoing verification, calibration and preventive maintenance are vital to keep validated equipment performing within specification and to maintain qualification after software or mechanical updates.

Benefits beyond compliance

While compliance drives investment decisions, checkweighing delivers wider operational gains, including:

Efficiency: High-speed weighing with reliable reject mechanisms maximises uptime and throughput.

Cost reduction: Automated feedback minimises product loss and optimises yield, helping control material costs.

Traceability: Recorded data contributes to batch documentation and supports faster investigations.

Flexibility: Modular designs allow quick format changeovers for small batch or contract-manufacturing environments.

Conclusion

Pharmaceutical production demands precision, consistency and verifiable quality at every step. Dynamic checkweighing gives manufacturers the control they need to meet those demands, protecting patients, satisfying regulators and maintaining trust in the medicines and medical devices that improve lives every day.