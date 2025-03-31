Digitalising the skills gap for biomanufacturing

Kevin Lynch, key account manager, life sciences, Schneider Electric explains how the sector can leverage digital technologies to streamline the technology learning curve.

× Expand Schneider Electric 1405590436 Pharmaceutical female scientist fully dressed in safety equipment seen standing by the machine and holding its cover during production of some drugs very important for human wellbeing during night shift in a pharmaceutical factory.

The skills shortage is an escalating challenge across all manufacturing sectors, particularly in biomanufacturing, where the required expertise is highly specialised. To address this problem, the sector can leverage digital technologies to streamline the technology learning curve, enabling employees to focus on biomanufacturing tasks.

Biomanufacturing uses living organisms to produce commercially viable products and supports sustainability initiatives. While the skills gap affects all manufacturing fields, it is particularly pronounced in biomanufacturing and broader life sciences due to the intricate scientific knowledge required. Unlike traditional manufacturing, biomanufacturing demands a deep understanding of biology, chemistry, and advanced engineering, with operators navigating stringent regulatory landscapes and scientific complexities. A people-centred approach, combined with digital advancements, is essential to support this vital industry in producing life-saving medicines.

Evolving bio-expertise

Operators entering the biomanufacturing sector often possess hybrid skills, including mechanical engineering, data science, and biotechnology. As the industry continually explores new biotherapies and cutting-edge gene therapies, operators must adapt their skill sets to keep pace with innovation, increasing the pressure on businesses to attract talent capable of meeting these unique demands.

The life sciences sector has historically, in specific areas led the way in digital transformation due to its strict compliance requirements. Even minor deviations can result in significant losses, prompting facilities to adopt advanced technologies such as AI to enhance efficiency and accuracy. Biomanufacturing, with its equally rigorous protocols, is also experiencing rapid digital transformation, enabling it to implement new strategies effectively.

Bridging the skills gap

To mitigate the skills gap in biomanufacturing, it is crucial to explore the digital capabilities that can facilitate the entry of future-ready talent into the workforce.

Automation

Biomanufacturing is often at the forefront of technological advancements, employing sophisticated automation software. Automation allows a single operator to manage multiple processes, thereby reducing the impact of the skills gap on the existing workforce. By alleviating repetitive tasks, automation enables highly skilled professionals to concentrate on high-value scientific activities, ensuring business continuity.

Data-driven decision making

While data-driven decision making is frequently discussed in terms of business efficiency and profitability, it also reduces the time professionals spend analysing data. By utilising automation that adheres to open protocols, biomanufacturing operations can integrate multiple hardware and software systems into a cohesive framework that is easily accessible to both new and existing employees. AI-driven algorithms can streamline data analysis, allowing operators to take on supervisory roles and apply their expertise in more impactful ways. This approach also simplifies the onboarding process for new staff, providing them with real-time insights and tools for continuous process optimisation.

A risk-free virtual environment

Immersive simulations are transforming how biomanufacturers approach processes and training. Digital twins can be used to test improvements without compromising validated production processes. This risk-free environment is also beneficial for training and upskilling operators, allowing them to familiarise themselves with specific processes and understand the implications of their actions. While newcomers to the workforce may grasp the scientific concepts, they often lack the practical knowledge that seasoned professionals have acquired over their careers and this remains invaluable to the sector. Therefore, digital technology can help integrate new team members more rapidly.

The path forward

Addressing the root causes of the skills gap in biomanufacturing requires a broader industry conversation. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, collaboration among biomanufacturers, technology vendors, industry associations and educational institutions can highlight the potential of careers in this sector. The pandemic underscored the critical role of biomanufacturing in public health and its position at the forefront of human progress, making it an appealing career path for young people interested in science and engineering.

Digital transformation has fundamentally reshaped biomanufacturing operations. Advanced automation has enhanced the precision and compliance of complex processes. Digitalisation can also contribute to the life sciences sector, by helping to overcome the skills gap by reducing the barriers to entry for new employees, while providing the tools for existing employees to streamline production and improve efficiency.