Flow manufacturing and the scalable future of nanomedicines

Mark van Eldijk, business unit director Nanomedicines at Ardena, explores how flow manufacturing can help reshape the production of nanomedicines and offer a scalable and reproducible path from innovation to implementation.

Nanomedicines are revolutionising therapeutic innovation with nanoscale drug delivery systems that enable treatments to interact with the body at a molecular level. This engineering approach can enhance efficacy, precision and patient safety. However, the complexity that makes these medicines so effective also makes them notoriously difficult to manufacture. Consistency, scalability and regulatory compliance are ongoing challenges that slow translation from discovery to clinical evaluation or commercialisation.

As the field matures and global demand for advanced therapies increases, the industry must address how nanomedicines can be produced at scale with the same precision that defines their therapeutic promise. Flow manufacturing has the potential to provide an innovative solution, enabling the next era of nanoscale pharmaceutical production.

Emerging opportunities and manufacturing demands in nanomedicine

Nanomedicines are reshaping drug development by enabling therapies to be designed with a level of precision that is difficult to achieve with conventional formulations. By working with components between 1 and 200 nanometres in size, developers can control particle structure, composition and surface characteristics in ways that shape how a medicine behaves once administered. Using materials such as lipids, polymers or metals, these systems can be tailored to support defined functions for specific applications, for example, using lipid-based nanoparticles to protect and deliver mRNA so that it reaches target cells efficiently.

As a result, clinical use of nanomedicines continues to expand across oncology, chronic disease management, regenerative medicine and gene therapy. More than 100 products have reached the market and over 550 candidates are in development, contributing to the growth of a sector valued at $265.9 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $632.1 billion by 2034.

However, as demand for nanomedicines expands, manufacturing at scale has become a significant challenge that is preventing nanomedicines from realising their full potential. Meeting market and clinical expectations requires production processes that deliver consistency, scalability and precise control over complex nanoparticle systems. However, achieving this level of precision can be difficult, and developers and manufacturers must carefully consider the optimal approach for their nanomedicine production.

From batch limitations to continuous possibilities

Although traditional batch manufacturing remains the backbone of pharmaceutical production, for nanoparticle-based systems, it can introduce critical bottlenecks. Each batch represents a discrete operation with its own variables, including mixing intensity, temperature and timing, which can significantly impact product quality. This variability becomes more pronounced when scaling up, as the physical behaviour of larger reactors alters heat and mass transfer rates. The result of scaling up batch manufacturing is often repeated process re-optimisation, inconsistent quality and longer timelines for clinical material supply.

Flow manufacturing replaces this stop–start model with a continuous operation. Maintaining a constant flow of reactants through controlled channels enables nanoparticle formation under steady-state conditions. This helps ensure uniform reaction environments and tighter control over critical quality attributes such as size, charge and encapsulation efficiency. As a result, flow manufacturing can produce reproducible and predictable outcomes, from the first gram to the thousandth.

Scalability as a strategic advantage

Scalability is a technical hurdle in the development of nanomedicines, but it can also be a strategic differentiator. Developers that can reliably produce consistent, high-quality nanoparticles across phases can gain a competitive advantage in both regulatory readiness and time to market.

Flow manufacturing simplifies the traditional scale-up pathway. Rather than redesigning entire processes at each stage, developers can scale linearly by extending run times or operating multiple identical modules in parallel. This “numbering-up” approach allows for seamless transitions from lab to pilot to good manufacturing practice (GMP) production without compromising product integrity.

For nanomedicine innovators and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) partners, this efficiency can translate into shorter development cycles, a reduced risk of process failure and faster readiness for clinical and commercial supply. In an industry where speed and reliability are increasingly key to competitiveness, this continuity can make the difference between a promising technology and a market-ready therapy.

A foundation built on quality by design

As well as the scalability benefits flow manufacturing offers in nanomedicine production, it also aligns naturally with the pharmaceutical industry’s Quality by Design principles, providing the control needed to support evolving regulatory expectations:

Stable operating conditions Flow systems maintain steady-state operation in which parameters such as flow rate, temperature and concentration remain constant. This stability reduces variability and improves reproducibility across production runs, supporting the uniformity needed for complex nanomedicine formulations.

Improved heat and mass transfer The small internal dimensions of flow reactors promote efficient heat and mass transfer, limiting local fluctuations that can lead to uneven particle formation. As a result, nanoparticles produced under continuous conditions tend to exhibit narrower size distributions and stable physicochemical properties that support clinical performance and regulatory confidence.

Real-time process insight Inline analytical tools can track attributes such as particle size or composition during production and allow operators to adjust conditions as needed. This capability supports a quality-by-design approach in which quality is built into the process rather than assessed only at the end.

Empowering innovation through expertise

As well as a strong understanding of nanoparticle science, process engineering and regulatory frameworks, realising the full potential of flow manufacturing in nanomedicine production also depends on selecting system configurations that match the needs of the formulation.

The performance of a flow setup can vary considerably with different pumps, mixing geometries and reactor designs. Each of these elements influences how nanoparticles form and behave, so a strong understanding of component function is central to achieving the desired product characteristics. Evaluating system architecture early helps developers balance performance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness, strengthening the likelihood that processes established during formulation can be scaled smoothly to clinical and commercial manufacturing.

By working with partners who have experience in flow technologies and a strong understanding of system components, developers benefit from practical insight that supports informed process design. With knowledge of how pumps, mixers and reactor configurations respond under varying conditions, these CDMO partners can help identify potential constraints early and refine the parameters needed for a predictable path to scale.

Shaping the next chapter of nanomedicine manufacturing

As nanoparticle design grows more ambitious and demand for advanced treatments increases, developers will need production strategies that deliver precision at scale and maintain the reliability expected in clinical and commercial settings. Flow manufacturing is well-positioned to support this future, offering a pathway that strengthens consistency, simplifies scale-up and aligns with evolving regulatory expectations.

However, continued innovation in this space will rely on a deeper understanding of how flow systems, component choices and process conditions shape nanoparticle formation. Developers who build this insight early, and who collaborate with partners experienced in flow technologies, will be better prepared to design processes that adapt smoothly from laboratory work to real-world production.