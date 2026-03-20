How intelligent checkweighers can offer improved productivity

Grace Gong, market manager checkweighing, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection, explores how intelligent checkweighers offer improved productivity in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Consistency, accuracy, and speed sit at the heart of pharmaceutical production. Whether filling vials, running blister lines, or finishing sachets, even tiny deviations can affect yield, costs, and compliance-ready documentation. Inline checkweighing has therefore become essential not only for meeting regulatory expectations but also for helping manufacturers work more productively. Today’s systems combine high-performance weighing, intelligent product handling, robust connectivity and clear validation processes, creating more efficient, stable and future-ready operations.

Greater precision, less waste

Productivity depends heavily on accurate weighing, especially with small or high-value formats. FlashCell Electromagnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) load cells support this by achieving accuracy from ±0.01 g. Such precision helps manufacturers minimise overfill, avoid rework, and reduce unnecessary giveaway, which is especially valuable when using costly ingredients. The EMFR technology also sustains high line speeds, supporting throughput without compromising weighing integrity. With vibration compensation and air-flow control, results remain consistent even where external influences might otherwise distort readings.

High-resolution compensation further strengthens this performance by continuously checking for very small disturbances that occur during production, such as vibration from adjacent equipment or subtle product movement across the weigh cell. By processing weighing signals at a higher resolution, the system can distinguish genuine weight variation from environmental noise, maintaining stable results even at high speeds. This capability is particularly important for low nominal weights, where minor fluctuations could potentially lead to false rejects or unnecessary giveaway.

Automated reporting that saves time

Compliance may be mandatory, but the way organisations manage it can have a real impact on efficiency. Pharmaceutical producers need secure electronic records that capture users, weighing events, and process changes. Modern checkweighers support this through audit-ready data structures aligned with recognised expectations on electronic traceability, user management, and security. Automatic communication to enterprise systems replaces manual record gathering and streamlines audits. Instead of searching for historical reports, documentation is already structured, timestamped, and centrally stored. Making accurate weighing data and validation records available on demand allows internal teams to focus on performance and line optimisation rather than administration.

Greater efficiency through tailored product handling

Accurate results depend just as much on product handling as on weighing technology. Many pharmaceutical items are small, lightweight, or delicate; so reliable transfer is essential. A vial that wobbles, a pouch that twists, or a carton that tips can lead to false rejects, avoidable stoppages, or further checks. Handling solutions such as side-grip conveyors, starwheels, and timing screws keep products stable, correctly pitched, and aligned for weighing on the load cell conveyor. This consistency in placement helps in establishing reliable weighing results and accuracy of each package. Gentle reject mechanisms remove non-conforming items without slowing the line or damaging sensitive formats such as small vials, or lightweight pouches. These features enable high-speed operation while protecting accuracy, supporting multi-lane layouts where space is tight, and keeping results dependable at pace.

Effective product handling also supports consistency across varying formats and line conditions. Adjustable guides and modular handling components allow operators to adapt quickly between product types, helping reduce downtime during changeovers. For manufacturers managing frequent batch changes, this flexibility supports smoother transitions while maintaining stable product flow into and out of the weigh zone.

Handling design also plays a key role in reducing debris from broken or leaking packaging. When handling high value product such as with pharmaceuticals, it is imperative to minimise waste from defective or broken packaging. These features are often illustrated through application-specific layouts, showing how different handling elements are configured for vials, blister packs, sachets, or cartons to maintain stability and control throughout the weighing process. Typical layouts demonstrate how spacing, guidance, and reject mechanisms are adapted to different pharmaceutical formats to support stable weighing at speed thus minimising waste.

By maintaining correct product orientation and spacing at speed, tailored handling reduces the likelihood of false rejects and secondary inspections. This directly supports higher overall equipment effectiveness by limiting unnecessary stoppages, protecting delicate products, and allowing lines to run consistently closer to their designed capacity.

Plug-and-play flexibility for complex lines

Many pharmaceutical sites run well-established filling, cartoning, and packaging operations. New inspection systems must integrate cleanly without major rework or re-validation. Modular frames, digital connectivity, and support for OEM processes mean new checkweighers can replace existing system footprints with minimal disruption. Standard communication protocols allow the secure exchange of weighing data, audit records, and machine feedback with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) platforms. Straightforward integration with standardised industry protocols shortens commissioning, reduces stoppages, and gives manufacturers flexibility to evolve lines or introduce new formats over time. When equipment is easy to connect, validate, and manage, it supports smoother day-to-day performance and longer-term resilience.

This flexibility also extends to multi-lane configurations, where a single checkweigher can be adapted to handle several parallel product streams. By incorporating additional load cells, manufacturers can weigh multiple lanes simultaneously within one system footprint, increasing throughput while avoiding the complexity of running multiple standalone machines. Additionally, this also removes potential bottlenecks that can occur during the weighing process, allowing the production line to continue at high-speed.

Driving productivity

Dynamic checkweighing in pharmaceuticals is no longer simply a pass-or-fail step. It’s a strategic tool that underpins performance across the line. By combining precise EMFR weighing, intelligent handling, automated reporting, seamless integration, and structured qualification, manufacturers can achieve accurate results at fast speeds while scaling performance, strengthening compliance, and building stability for the future. Whether handling delicate vials, complex cartons, or multi-lane requirements, modern dynamic checkweighing helps pharmaceutical producers deliver reliable output, reduce waste, and free up specialist time where it matters most. In a sector defined by quality, control, and trust, the right checkweighing system can help organisations not just meet targets but exceed them.