How modern filling lines elevate sterility, flexibility, and throughput

James E. Akers, PhD, technical consultant, Shibuya Corporation, shares how to advancing aseptic precision.

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As global health standards and expectations around sanitary manufacturing increase, advancements in aseptic filling remain a top priority for modern pharmaceutical filling lines. Recent years have seen the pharmaceutical industry shift further toward biologics, high-potency compounds, cell-based therapies, and more complex combination products. As a result, the demands placed on aseptic filling lines are increasing rapidly, and regulatory frameworks such as EU GMP Annex 1, among others, further raise expectations around contamination control. To meet these expectations, filling lines must conform to stringent sterility standards while maintaining operational flexibility and efficient throughput.

What it means for a filling line to be “sterile” has changed over the years. Modern filling lines are expected to accommodate diverse formulations and container formats while minimising variability and the need for human intervention. Achieving this balance is no easy feat: it requires engineering expertise, integrated isolator technology, and automation strategies designed with both current regulatory expectations and future manufacturing realities in mind.

The modern aseptic filling landscape

Much of the current pharmaceutical filling landscape revolves around isolators that can operate with no need for human intervention. Manufacturers are seeking partners capable of supplying integrated aseptic systems complete with washing, sterilisation, depyrogenation, filling, sealing, and environmental control across liquids, powders, suspensions, and biologics. Shibuya fills this role as a single‑source supplier of aseptic filling equipment installed in isolator technology, backed by validation support to meet international regulatory requirements such as EU GMP Annex 1, FDA expectations, and global cleanroom standards. These systems are complex. Manufacturers must supply product contact equipment while having the know-how to design, test, and validate systems to ensure their operational functionality and reliability. These developments all result from substantial advancements in filling line technology and the general approach to aseptic processing.

Isolator-based filling lines have become the standard for high-risk aseptic processing. By physically separating operators from the critical processing environment, isolators significantly reduce contamination risk while ensuring compliance with international regulations (such as EU GMP Annex 1, FDA, PIC/S, and ISO 14644). Human intervention carries too much risk; therefore, one primary goal for modern filling line systems is to reduce the amount of necessary human input. Isolator-based filling lines solve this crucial problem.

As for contamination control, suppliers must provide optimum sterile conditions for the product stream throughout the filling process. Manufacturers often rely on clean-in-place and sterilise-in-place technology (CIP-SIP) wherever possible. Isolator systems must be constructed using optimal engineering standards and components, all while ensuring optimal processing by installing analytical technology, including automated environmental monitoring and continuous particulate air quality assessment.

There is no more difficult challenge in aseptic processing and building environmental control systems than achieving both perfect sterility assurance and containment of pharmacologically potent products simultaneously. Isolators must be manufactured with both containment and sterility assurance in mind. Companies like Shibuya Corporation and their US subsidiary Shibuya Hoppmann address this problem by manufacturing isolators with air handling systems that use either a single-pass or recirculating air supply. Manufacturers that utilise this technology have the requisite flexibility without losing the ability to tailor and tweak their systems as needed—a necessary attribute given the demand placed on aseptic filling lines today.

Filling line challenges, modern solutions

1. Lyophilized vs. non-lyophilized products

One evident distinction in aseptic filling line design lies between lyophilized and non-lyophilized products. Lyophilization, or freeze‑drying, is a critical stabilisation step in aseptic processing, particularly for products that are unstable in liquid form. Non-lyophilized products are typically sterilised via filtration of solutions in which bioburden has been well controlled; however, many substances require lyophilization in order to ensure product stability over a suitable shelf life.

Although lyophilization is a must for many products., lyophilization process carries with it elevated microbial contamination risk, particularly during the transport, loading, and unloading of partially stoppered containers. Historically, given the additional risks arising from the additional manual handling by human operators, lyophilization has been considered by the most experts to be the most contamination-prone operation in aseptic processing. It is necessary to provide environmental separation coupled with automation to provide the most reliable risk abatement available for transporting filled and partially stoppered containers to the lyophilizer. In practice this means automatically loading containers without any direct human intervention. Lyophilization also introduces efficiency concerns processing time increases with the lyophilization process itself, leading to potentially reduced throughput. For maximum uptime and efficiency optimised process control, minimal required maintenance, simplified changeover, and extremely high reliability are absolute musts.

Of course, regulatory expectations as reflected in industry guidance EU Annex 1, FDA’s aseptic cGMP guidelines must be complied with to ensure compliance. Shibuya Corporation focuses on the design, construction and compliance of systems that meet all current regulatory expectations. Containers must be fully closed/sealed under Grade A/ISO 5 conditions, and any secondary closure, such as an aluminium vial cap, must be installed under ISO 5 conditions. Containers must be assessed properly following the lyophilization cycle to ensure proper seal. Any improperly sealed containers must be detected, automatically segregated, electronically documented and controlled.

Ultimately, modern best practice for aseptic processing calls for fully automated systems capable of transporting filled containers, loading lyophilizers, unloading them after the cycle, and undertaking electronic optical inspection to identify defects, all this should be accomplished automatically without human intervention This degree of automation may seem like a tall order for manufacturers in terms of cost, but the benefits are many. However, Shibuya’s attention to engineering detail and thorough quality systems to ensure equipment performance and reliability ensure that complex automated processes can substantially reduce downtime and product risk. Aseptic health care product manufacturers must provide the highest possible sterility assurance for high patient risk products such as oncology treatments administrated to high-risk products and for biological products that are most susceptible to microbial contamination. Shibuya accomplishes this optimised performance by providing high capability equipment, that eliminates lyophilization process risk by preventing direct human intervention while reducing line stoppages and optimising both uptime and product yield.

Shibuya first implemented automatic lyophilizer loading and unloading in the late 1980s in both the United States and Asia, and this nearly four decades of experience has helped shape current best practice for isolator‑, RABS‑, and cleanroom‑based lyophilization lines. In this way, manufacturers can significantly increase efficiency and flexibility by delegating personnel to higher-value tasks.

2. Flexible formats and syringes

Beyond traditional vial lines, many manufacturers now expect filling platforms to handle flexible or combination (“kit”) drug delivery presentations and a mix of ready‑to‑use and bulk syringe components. Shibuya has addressed this by integrating form‑fill‑seal systems within isolators for complex flexible packages and by designing equipment that can aseptically process both nested ready to use (“RTU”) syringes as well as bulk components that require in‑line washing, sterilisation, and assembly. Together, these capabilities support combination products and evolving delivery systems without sacrificing aseptic sterility assurance, high yield, or changeover efficiency.

3. Batch Variability

Batch variability is a persistent and complex challenge for aseptic filling lines. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on biologics and high-potency drugs, both often produced in increasingly small or personalised batch sizes, maintaining consistency between batches becomes difficult, yet crucial. Batch variability can stem from multiple sources, including differences in raw material properties, fluctuations in process parameters, equipment wear or calibration drift, frequent line changeovers, and residual human intervention. Even when materials and components fall within specification, subtle differences in viscosity, particulate load, or container characteristics can influence filling accuracy, stoppering performance, and overall sterility assurance.

In aseptic environments, the consequences of batch variability increase tenfold. Unlike processes that rely on terminal sterilisation, aseptic filling depends entirely on process control and environmental integrity. Deviations in fill volume, container-closure integrity, or environmental conditions can result in batch rejection, extensive deviation investigations, or regulatory scrutiny. These issues are proportionally harmful in smaller batch sizes, as a single anomaly may compromise a significant percentage of the total batch output while consuming the same cleaning, sterilisation, and validation resources as larger sets.

Industries today call for single-source equipment suppliers to handle all known product types, be they liquids, suspensions, or powders, and they must handle products of varying viscosity, toxicity, shear sensitivity, and foaming. To limit batch variability, modern automation control systems must stabilise filling accuracy and minimise deviation. One effective strategy is to avoid relying on a single filling technology. Shibuya, for example, configures lines using positive displacement pumps, time‑pressure and Coriolis mass‑flow systems, powder fillers, or peristaltic pumps compatible with single‑use technology, depending on product rheology, toxicity profile, and batch strategy.

To minimise variability, Shibuya prefers upfront testing of each prospective customers' primary packaging components and request samples of product formulations to ensure their systems are optimised for specific product characteristics. This approach helps ensure that the systems they build meet all customer user requirement specifications consistently, reducing room for error and ultimately increasing throughput. This approach also makes validation easier and consequently improves return on investment by shortening the time from equipment installation to gainful use in commercial production. In practice, Shibuya engineers precisely customise change parts and format sets for each application rather than relying on generic hardware. This approach enables rapid, repeatable changeovers across dosage forms without compromising uptime or operator safety.

Digitalisation, data integrity, and the future of filling lines

As expectations around data integrity and process traceability increase, aseptic filling platforms must do more than run reliably at speed; they must generate complete, auditable records of critical parameters and interventions across the full production process of each batch. Real-time diagnostics, predictive preventive maintenance, and enhanced connectivity allow manufacturers to monitor equipment performance and environmental conditions continuously. What was state of the art a year ago may not be state of the art next year. Therefore, manufacturers must always be looking to advance process analytical systems, real-time diagnostics, and predictive preventive maintenance. Shibuya anticipates that increased system connectivity and selective use of artificial intelligence will further support real‑time diagnostics, predictive preventive maintenance, and rapid deployment of control‑logic refinements without undermining validated states.

Information technology will continue to advance at remarkable speeds, and manufacturers should always be at the forefront of innovation and product improvement. Suppliers are always working to improve their technologies in terms of mechanics, electronics, and the implementation of automation and diagnostics, all while maintaining the quality, reliability, and integrity of aseptic systems. Innovation in conjunction with commercial practicality, and a future in which germ-free environments with superior air quality are commonplace. This is what the modern filling line landscape is striving toward. As a result, Shibuya Corporation and Shibuya Hoppmann are committed to being at the vanguard of innovation, but we are equally committed to ensuring that the advancement of the state of the art will not compromise performance.