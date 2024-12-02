Q&A: ACG expands in Croatia

After ACG announced the expansion in Croatia, European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer spoke to the company to discuss what it means for it's growth.

× Expand GR.Stocks Shutterstock Croatia flag on Croatia Map

1. With the expansion of capsule production capabilities at ACG's Croatian facility, how does this enhance the company's ability to meet global demand for oral solid dose capsules?

The importance of increasing capacity at ACG's Croatian facility

ACG's decision to expand its capsule manufacturing capacity at the Croatian facility comes at a critical time. This expansion is a consequence of our customer’s growing confidence in our supply from this plant and is designed to enhance the company's ability to meet the rising demand in Europe for high-quality empty hard capsules. By significantly increasing production capacity in Croatia, ACG is positioning itself as a reliable supplier to help mitigate supply chain disruptions and ensure a steady, high-quality supply of capsules for the pharmaceutical industry. This move not only strengthens ACG's position in the European market but is also an invitation to those customers who aspire to work with a progressive growing company that is investing and creating jobs locally in a region.

ACG’s global expansion strategy

Recognising that the Croatian facility alone cannot fully address the growing global need for empty hard capsules, ACG is taking proactive steps to expand its manufacturing capacity worldwide. The company is investing in facilities and production lines across multiple regions, ensuring that it can provide a reliable supply of capsules to markets around the globe. This expansion is critical to establishing a resilient, diversified supply chain that can withstand regional disruptions and provide pharmaceutical companies with the certainty they need to meet market demands.

2. Is there a growing interest in advanced drug delivery systems?

Multi-particulate formulations (MPFs) have garnered significant attention from product developers in recent years due to their superior benefits over traditional tablet formulations. These include improved drug release profiles, reduced risk of dose dumping, enhanced bioavailability, and flexibility in designing controlled release systems. As a result, MPFs are increasingly being adopted for advanced drug delivery systems, driving year-on-year growth in this area of pharmaceutical development.

Since capsules are the ideal medium for encapsulating and delivering these multi-particulate formulations in a presentable and effective format, ACG plays a critical role in supporting the pharmaceutical industry’s transition to MPFs. The company recognises that providing the right empty hard capsules is essential to ensuring the success of these advanced drug delivery systems.

To address this growing need, ACG is working closely with customers at the start of their development journey. By offering expert guidance on choosing the right capsule types, ACG helps prevent formulation failures later in the process, which could result in costly delays and wasted time. This proactive support ensures that pharmaceutical developers avoid making mistakes that could jeopardise their product’s success in the market.

Furthermore, ACG is committed to creating awareness and educating its customers on the advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies, particularly the use of Hypromellose (HPMC)-based empty hard capsules as an alternative to traditional gelatine capsules. HPMC capsules offer distinct advantages, such as being vegetarian, suitable for a wider range of formulations, and offering better stability for certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This shift towards HPMC capsules reflects the evolving demands of both regulatory requirements and consumer preferences for more versatile and sustainable options.

By partnering with customers and providing them with the right tools and knowledge, ACG is not only supporting the growth of advanced drug delivery systems but also positioning itself as a key enabler for the pharmaceutical industry’s future success in this rapidly advancing field.

3. How is ACG addressing the growing demand for patient-friendly dosage forms, such as easy-to-swallow capsules and personalised medicine?

At ACG, our customer-centric mindset has enabled us to become an extremely flexible supplier, dedicated to meeting the evolving demands of the market, particularly in the development of patient-friendly dosage forms. We understand the importance of delivering medications in formats that are convenient, aesthetically appealing, and easy to use, which is why we continuously adapt our products to address these needs.

Flexible sizes for ease of swallowing

ACG has proven its flexibility by offering capsules in a variety of sizes to ensure that drugs can be encapsulated in the smallest possible capsules, making them easier for patients to swallow. By offering a range of capsule sizes, ACG ensures that medications are delivered in a form that maximises patient compliance.

Aesthetic and natural coloured capsules

ACG is mindful of the aesthetic preferences of patients, and we have developed capsules in a variety of coloured combinations, including natural-coloured options. This is particularly important in overcoming the "pill effect"—a common issue where patients are reluctant to take medicines. Our natural-coloured capsules provide a more neutral, less intimidating appearance, enhancing patient acceptance.

Easy-to-open capsules for swallowing difficulties

Many of our customers have proactively turned to regular capsules as an ideal solution for patients who have difficulty swallowing pills. These capsules can be opened, allowing patients to sprinkle the contents into food or beverages, making it more convenient for patients with swallowing difficulties to consume their medication without stress.

Delayed-release capsules for specialised needs

In response to the growing demand for advanced drug delivery systems, ACG offers delayed-release capsules designed to protect sensitive ingredients like probiotics and enzymes. These capsules provide the necessary protection from the acidic environment of the stomach, ensuring that the active ingredients are delivered effectively to the areas where they are most needed in the digestive system.

Unique capsule designs with anti-counterfeit features

ACG also offers innovative capsule designs such as Clinicaps and Tabsules. These capsules not only provide functional benefits but also include anti-counterfeit features, adding an extra layer of security for both patients and pharmaceutical manufacturers. These designs can be integrated into dosage forms to enhance brand protection and ensure that patients are receiving the correct medication.

Conclusion

By staying true to its customer-centric philosophy, ACG has proven itself as a highly adaptable partner in addressing the growing demand for patient-friendly dosage forms. Our flexible approach allows us to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare industry, from offering capsules in various sizes and colours to providing advanced solutions like delayed-release colourscapsules and anti-counterfeit designs. This commitment to innovation ensures that we are well-positioned to help pharmaceutical companies deliver medications in formats that enhance patient compliance and overall treatment outcomes.