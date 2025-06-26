Q&A: Cellular Origins collabs with Johnson & Johnson

After Cellular Origins announced its latest collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, Olivia Friett spoke to Edwin Stone, CEO, Cellular Origins about the collab and the future of mobile robotics.

What led Johnson & Johnson to selecting Cellular Origins for this collaboration?

Our interactions with cell and gene therapy developers consistently highlight a key advantage of Cellular Origins: our technology adapts seamlessly to existing therapeutic workflows without requiring early-stage process modifications. Developers have shared that this flexibility significantly enhances manufacturing efficiency, reduces facility footprint and labour demands, and delivers clear commercial and technological value; factors which resonate strongly across the industry and contribute to impactful partnerships.

How does this project fit into your broader roadmap for scaling CGT manufacturing automation?

This collaboration represents a crucial step in our vision to create a fully automated, scalable CGT manufacturing ecosystem. By validating our Constellation platform through this partnership, we're laying the groundwork for broader adoption across the industry, demonstrating how scalable manufacturing can be achieved cost-effectively with minimal spatial and human resource requirements.

What specific pain points in traditional CAR-T manufacturing are mobile robotics solving?

Traditional CAR-T manufacturing typically struggles with high labour intensity, extensive facility footprints, and inconsistent reproducibility. Mobile robotics directly address these challenges by drastically reducing manual intervention, optimising spatial use, and ensuring consistent reproducibility through precise, repeatable automated workflows, significantly lowering overall costs.

How does the use of mobile robotics compare in terms of cost, efficiency, and reproducibility?

Mobile robotics offer superior flexibility compared to traditional fixed automation, significantly enhancing spatial efficiency through dynamic utilisation of manufacturing space. This adaptability reduces capital investment and lowers operational expenses by decreasing labour intensity. In terms of reproducibility, mobile robotics ensure consistent and reliable outcomes due to their precision automation capabilities, outperforming static systems that often require extensive customisation and higher maintenance.

What are the challenges in integrating mobile robots?

Integrating mobile robotics involves aligning automation seamlessly with existing process workflows without disrupting established methods. While initial integration demands rigorous planning to ensure compatibility, our technology’s inherent flexibility mitigates these challenges effectively, enabling smooth incorporation into current manufacturing operations with minimal disruption or additional costs.

Do you see mobile robotics becoming the standard in CGT manufacturing?

Absolutely. Given their significant advantages in cost reduction, space efficiency, and labour minimisation, mobile robotics represent the future standard in CGT manufacturing. Their flexibility and scalability position them as ideal solutions to sustainably address the growing global demand for cell therapies, underpinning broader patient access and industry-wide scalability.