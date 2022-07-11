Streamline end-to-end drug development and manufacturing

×

Lonza's Conrad Roten and David Lyon explain why integrated drug substance and drug product services can help shorten First-In-Human (FIH) trial and drug commercialisation timelines.

Key highlights:

Small biopharma companies face challenges when developing small molecule-based therapeutics due to a lack of resources and facilities.

CDMOs have become key in overcoming these barriers by eliminating the need for technology transfers as well as the risks of multiple contracts, mechanisms and protocols.

A study by Tufts found that by partnering with a single CDMO, biomanufacturers could shorten timelines by an average of 14 weeks and reduce costs by almost $21 million.

CDMO partners should have expertise in bioavailability enhancement technologies and be able to select and supply drug candidates to accelerate the development pathway.

Biopharma companies should ensure that their CDMO has the appropriate containment facilities to safely manufacture potent products at scale.

The complexity of today’s growing pharmaceutical market is driven by a wide range of trends, such as the rise of highly potent molecules and specialised drugs, accelerated timelines, and uncertain market demand, all of which are putting new pressure on biopharma companies as they face a host of unique manufacturing challenges on the path to market.

In today’s increasingly competitive biopharmaceutical market, small biopharma companies ― the innovative engines for many of today’s novel drug products ― face an uphill battle when developing small molecule-based therapeutics due to a lack of resources and facilities. With more focus on early drug development, Contract Manufacturing and Development Organisations (CDMOs) have become a critical component in overcoming these challenges by offering expertise and experience that can help develop strategies to realise time and costs savings.

CDMOs that offer end-to-end development and manufacturing services for drug substances and drug products are especially sought after, as they eliminate the need for technology transfers as well as the risks of multiple contracts, mechanisms and protocols, and points of contact that come from working with more than one partner. In fact, a study by Tufts found that by working with a single CDMO as their development partner biomanufacturers can potentially shorten timelines by an average of 14 weeks, reduce costs by almost $21 million and increase net revenues by almost $24 million.

The Start Point - Designing Formulation and Phase-appropriate Synthesis Routes

When biopharma companies enter the development pipeline with their drug candidates their first issues are to ensure they can formulate and manufacture enough material for current studies, as well as future clinical development. However, with 60% to 70% of small molecule-based drugs having challenging properties, such as being insufficiently soluble in aqueous media and/or having extremely low permeability, any CDMO they are partnering with must have expertise in a range bioavailability enhancement technologies including solid state characterisation, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and supply, as well as being able to select and supply drug candidates in a range of formulations to help simplify and accelerate the development pathway.

Utilising integrated services across drug substance and drug product with programs such as Lonza’s SimpliFiH Solutions ensures that formulations of intermediates, APIs, and highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) designed in early-phase studies are capable of being developed and manufactured for first-in-human (FIH) clinical trials and commercial supply.

Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies Required for Rapidly Developing Small Molecule Based Drug Candidates

Designing phase-appropriate synthesis routes is important to avoid unnecessary formulation problems which can result in costs and delays later in manufacturing. This requires the use of highly potent manufacturing trains, which allow production levels of HPAPIs at kilo scale-up to mid and large-scale manufacturing with appropriate levels of containment for the different highly potent types of product.

Phase-appropriate manufacturing scales and containment capabilities

Case Study 1: Developing a Phase-appropriate Synthesis Design

In this case study, a client’s HPAPI was received at Lonza’s facility in Visp, Switzerland in the pre-clinical phase and the client was able to work with the same scientists and operational team throughout the clinical life cycle of the product for six years, during which time the team initially produced a small amount of material in the early phase for toxicology testing and FIH trials through large-scale volumes for commercial manufacturing.

The approach to this program was one of continuous improvement, which meant that during late-stage development, the team had to redevelop the filtration procedure in a 10,000-liter scale facility for one key intermediate process step within a tight time frame. Based on good documentation practice, approximately 100 previous experimental results were screened which enabled rapid identification of key filtration parameters. Then focused experimentation, provided an optimised ready to scale procedure including crystallisation and polymorph control within one month of laboratory work. Additionally, extremely high purity (> 99 %) and yield (97 %) of the HPAPI intermediate were achieved.

As well as continuously improving the process, the supply chain was also optimised by leveraging the capabilities and facilities of a second Lonza site at Nansha in China. This resulted in the HPAPI being delivered on time for each clinical milestone at the required quality and quantity.