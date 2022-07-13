Sustainable energy strategies for pharmaceutical manufacturers

×

The pharmaceutical sector is not typically seen as a highly polluting, ‘heavy industry’ but it is far from green.

In its 2021 report Delivering a ‘Net Zero’ National Health Service, the UK’s NHS attributes as much as a quarter of its carbon footprint to medicines. A deep carbon footprint is a common hallmark of energy intensive manufacturing processes and the manufacture of pharmaceuticals is no exception. However, emissions levels can be reduced by adopting a sustainable approach to process efficiency, energy generation and energy procurement.

In addition to the environmental benefits of reducing carbon emissions, a sustainable energy strategy has financial implications too. Increasingly volatile energy costs and punitive carbon taxes have a tangible impact on profitability. On the 1st of January 2021, a UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) replaced the UK's participation in the EU ETS. The four governments of the UK established the scheme to increase the climate ambition of the UK's carbon pricing policy, whilst also protecting the competitiveness of UK businesses. As a result, large carbon emitters have experienced dramatic increases in compliance costs in recent times.

There is also a reputational imperative to act on carbon emissions. As an industry comprising some of the world’s most trusted brands, it has a corporate social responsibility to “do the right thing.” Key stakeholders, including investors, want to see positive action on carbon emissions as part of a comprehensive environmental and social governance policy. For many pharmaceutical companies, with complex, multinational operations, the challenge is formulating a net-zero roadmap that is both effective and sustainable.

Formulating a sustainable energy strategy

Figuring out where to start on the road to sustainability can be daunting. Considering energy strategy alongside corporate sustainability goals is key to delivering a comprehensive, strategic roadmap with impact.

The first step is to gather and analyse data to build foundations for the strategy and create a benchmark to measure action against. Calculating the emissions inventory, including operational and indirect emissions, is possible with the right software and systems in place. To capture the environmental benefits of sustainability programmes, carbon reporting should be an integral part of any software solution. This allows organisations to track data associated with the purchase, consumption and generation of energy including its impact on sustainability goals and environmental benefits using market and location-based emission calculations.

Voluntarily reporting emissions through a globally recognised framework demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. A carbon disclosure rating or “CDP score” is a measurement of the environmental sustainability of a corporation. CDP scores are visible through several investor platforms and, alongside other initiatives such as RE100 for businesses committing to use 100% renewable energy, they will help to drive change across an organisation while also signalling intent to shareholders.

Independently run workshops are a powerful way to support the development of a decarbonisation roadmap for any organisation, enabling information to be shared and improving levels of understanding about energy efficiency, generation and procurement. The outcome should be a strategic plan that maps out energy strategies to support the business’s sustainability goals.

Actions can include optimising behind-the-meter assets, procuring renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs), and participating in capacity, ancillary and energy market programmes to optimise energy use and support the electricity grid to manage increasing levels of renewable energy. Having a detailed picture of energy use will highlight which areas to prioritise to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Resiliency and renewables

Going green is not without its challenges. As the global demand for energy increases, industrial and commercial energy users are increasingly concerned with security of supply and the reliability of outdated grid infrastructure. As we reduce our dependence on fossil fuels for energy generation and shift to renewables such as solar and wind, the intermittent nature of these sources of power can disrupt the balance of supply and demand needed to maintain grid stability. Large energy users such as pharmaceutical manufacturers can play an important role in protecting grid stability while enabling more renewable generation.