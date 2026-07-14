Kent Payne, Ph.D., managing director, Wilmington PharmaTech explores the evolving standard for sponsor–CDMO partnerships.

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In today's dynamic pharmaceutical landscape, a true strategic partnership between sponsors and CDMOs, particularly for API development and GMP, extends far beyond traditional vendor-client dynamics. It involves deep collaboration from early development through commercial scale-up, with shared risks, integrated teams, transparent data sharing, joint innovation, and long-term alignment on goals such as supply chain resilience and regulatory compliance.

This model fosters co-investment in process optimisation, technology transfer, and capacity planning, enabling sponsors to treat the CDMO as an extension of their own organisation. Recent industry discussions highlight this evolution as driven by complex modalities, accelerated timelines, and the need for end-to-end integration, where CDMOs contribute scientific expertise and strategic input rather than executing predefined scopes alone.

Notably, the CDMO market is projected to reach $293.6 billion by 2033. With an increasing number of sponsors looking to leverage the specialised technologies and expertise of CDMOs, it follows that they will also look to make these relationships as strategic as possible.

Differences from Pre-2023 models

Pre-2023 models were predominantly transactional: sponsors issued requests for proposals (RFPs) for discrete projects (e.g., Phase 1 synthesis or batch production), made selections primarily based on cost and timelines, and managed relationships through short-term contracts with limited knowledge sharing. These arrangements often led to siloed operations, frequent tech transfer delays, and vulnerability to supply disruptions.

In contrast, today's environment—shaped by lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and funding constraints for emerging biotechs—emphasises strategic, integrated partnerships. Sponsors seek fewer, deeper relationships with CDMOs capable of providing flexible, scalable solutions across the molecule lifecycle. This includes collaborative risk assessment, real-time data access, and mutual commitments to continuous improvement. The shift supports faster speed-to-market, reduced costs through efficiency gains, and enhanced innovation, moving from "vendor" to "partner" status.

Impact of near-term tariff constraints

For Europe-based sponsors, partnering with a U.S-based API manufacturing partner offers a strategic advantage amid growing global trade uncertainty and tightening tariff regimes. New policy measures, potential tariffs, and geopolitical tensions are increasing the risk profile of long, globally distributed supply chains. These pressures are accelerating diversification and reshoring efforts across the pharmaceutical sector.

U.S.-based GMP API manufacturing provides a tariff‑resilient, geopolitically stable pathway for European companies seeking to secure supply while avoiding exposure to emerging trade barriers. Manufacturing in the U.S. helps sponsors mitigate the risk of sudden cost increases, import duties, or supply disruptions tied to shifting EU–Asia trade dynamics. It also aligns with transatlantic policy priorities around strengthening supply chain resilience for critical medicines. Additionally, U.S. facilities provide regulatory advantages (for example, streamlined FDA oversight), robust intellectual property protection, and proximity for oversight and collaboration, all serving to strengthen strategic partnerships further.

Funding pressures shift partnerships

The financing landscape for emerging biopharma has shifted dramatically. Venture capital and private equity funding cycles have slowed, IPO windows remain narrow, and investors are demanding far more evidence before committing capital. In this environment, development timelines are not just operational milestones, but rather, every delay, every failed tech transfer, every batch that misses a critical quality attribute directly threatens a company’s ability to secure the next tranche of funding.

This has changed what sponsors require from their CDMO partners. Transactional outsourcing involving discrete work orders, limited knowledge transfer, and minimal strategic alignment cannot support the level of reliability and predictability investors expect. When financing depends on hitting development milestones on time and with clean data packages, sponsors need partners who are not just service providers but co‑architects of the development path. Strategic partnerships enable this. They create continuity across stages, reduce the friction of repeated onboarding, and allow CDMOs to anticipate challenges rather than react to them. A CDMO that understands a sponsor’s molecule, platform, regulatory strategy, and funding pressures can design development plans that minimise risk, accelerate decision‑making, and avoid costly rework. This is especially critical for emerging companies that may not have deep internal CMC infrastructure.

Moreover, strategic alignment allows both sides to prioritise resources intelligently. In a capital‑constrained environment, sponsors cannot afford to “try and see.” They need CDMOs who can help them generate the right proof points at the right time: data that unlocks financing, supports valuation, and keeps programs moving forward

Influence of complex API synthesis

As APIs grow more structurally intricate, with multiple stereocenters, sensitive intermediates, and demanding purity requirements, the traditional transactional model of outsourcing is no longer sufficient. Complex synthesis demands deeper scientific collaboration, earlier engagement, and long‑term alignment between sponsors and their manufacturing partners.

Modern small molecule pipelines are increasingly dominated by chiral, highly engineered structures. Analyses of FDA approvals from 2013-2022 suggests that approximately 60% of newly approved small molecule therapeutics are single enantiomers, and molecules with multiple chiral centres introduce exponentially more diastereomeric complexity. Furthermore, because each additional stereocenter compounds the risk of low-yield routes, impurity challenges, and scale-up failures, it is no longer possible for a manufacturing partner to simply execute a synthesis. The chemistry itself requires strategic partnership. Sponsors who engage expert chemists early, during the pre-IND phase can save as much as $5-20 million over a drug’s lifecycle, and so it is beneficial to enlist CDMO support as early as possible. In this view, CDMOs are becoming scientific partners who shape the molecule’s manufacturability, cost structure, and regulatory trajectory.

Ultimately, complex API synthesis is not just a technical challenge but a strategic one, demanding earlier collaboration, deeper scientific engagement, shared risk and insight, and long-term alignment.

Conclusion

The evolution of sponsor–CDMO relationships reflects a broader transformation across the pharmaceutical sector: complexity, uncertainty, and accelerated development timelines now demand deeper, more strategic forms of collaboration. What once functioned as a transactional outsourcing model has become a tightly integrated partnership built on shared scientific insight, operational transparency, and long￼term alignment. Whether driven by tariff pressures, geopolitical instability, or the rising intricacy of modern API synthesis, sponsors increasingly recognise that their CDMO is not merely a service provider but a critical extension of their development and manufacturing strategy. Sponsors who continue to treat CDMOs as transactional vendors will face higher costs, longer timelines, and greater risk of failure. Those who embrace strategic partnerships will unlock more robust routes, lower cost-of-goods (COGs), and smoother regulatory pathways.