The importance and implications of IVDR compliance for manufacturers and labs

Brice Ezzouaouy, senior product manager at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, looks at the journey of the 2017 IVD Regulation and how it affects different aspects of the industry.

The 2017 IVD Regulation (IVDR) undoubtedly aims to raise the safety and quality standards of in vitro diagnostics. However, it introduces various complications not only for manufacturers, but also for laboratories conducting studies with homebrew assays or Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). While we were in the latter half of the five-year transition period, many companies and labs had not yet managed to commit to IVDR compliance. Although the May 2022 deadline has been extended, the European Union did not compromise on the strenuous certification and documentation tasks. The more companies and laboratories utilise the transition period to prepare for IVDR compliance, the less hindrance there will be in medical device supply in Europe when the regulations are in full effect.

With that in mind, it helps to take an overview of the IVDR marathon and discuss its implications on different components of the IVD sector.

Notable Changes in IVDR

To account for the technological advancements and growing concerns for safety, the European Union proposed IVDR 2017/246 as a replacement of the previous IVD-Directive (IVDD) from 1998. The main reasons for this upgrade included the limited oversight of the previous IVD legislation on most IVD products and individual laboratory tests, and the increased need for objective quality and safety assessment.

The notable changes in IVDR can be summarised as tackling these concerns:

Compulsory certification by third parties - notified bodies - according to the risk level of the IVD devices.

Additional requirements for proving scientific validity and clinical relevance.

New requirements for performance evaluation after product launch.

Increased control over Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

IVDR compliance is a marathon, not a sprint. As we approach the end of the initially proposed five-year transition period, some manufacturers and clinical laboratories are still not fully aware of what these changes mean for them.

Implications on IVD Manufacturers

One of the fundamental shifts with IVDR is the re-classification of IVD risk levels. With the new risk definitions, a significant portion of IVDs under IVDD’s self-certification class now require certification by notified bodies. However, this process comprises several steps, as the notified bodies will now assess IVDs on a multitude of criteria. While they were only concerned with the analytical performance of the devices according to the IVDD, they will now evaluate devices based on analytical performance, clinical evidence, supply management, technical documentation, and post-market surveillance.

How could this impact manufacturers? According to the IVDR, except low-risk class A products, which account for less than 20% of the IVDs marketed, an IVD cannot be put on the market without approval from a notified body. In other words, the increased need for data and documentation is non-negotiable. This is true not only for new products but also for legacy IVDs that must be remediated to continue being marketed. For many companies, this points to a substantial investment of time and financial resources. A manufacturer needs to conduct a wide range of studies on its devices to demonstrate their analytical and clinical performance, which can be time-consuming. These studies also require an upgrade to the manufacturer’s quality management capabilities due to the complexity of evaluation and the increased number of IVDs subject to the IVDR. Furthermore, because such quality assessments can be performed only by qualified people, manufacturers need to hire staff members to undertake regulatory compliance roles.

It is also important to note that applying to notified bodies may not always go smoothly. First, the manufacturer needs to inquire about fees to the notified bodies. More importantly, the list of suitable notified bodies has been narrowed down by IVDR. As of 2022, especially after Brexit, there are few notified bodies in Europe to deal with a pile of applications. That’s why a timely application is crucial for avoiding a backlog.

The documentation journey does not end at the launch of the product. IVDR demands a “cradle to grave” performance evaluation, and a significant part of it involves post-market surveillance. By the product launch date, the manufacturer must have constructed a concrete post-market performance follow-up plan, with periodic updates to risk management and performance evaluation.

The increased complexity of documentation and its associated costs will dramatically extend the time needed to get approvals and licences for IVDs, potentially delaying product launches and return on investment. Prior to IVDR, IVD manufacturers were often launching their products first in the EU, while they obtained regulatory clearance in more complex regulatory frameworks such as in the US and China. This probably won’t be the case anymore. In dealing with IVDs for more niche markets (e.g., rare diseases), the manufacturers may find challenges ensuring a project’s viability. Either way, risk management, quality assessment, and budget plans will consume an enormous amount of time and resources. That’s why, despite extended deadlines, manufacturers should not underestimate the difficulty of IVDR compliance.