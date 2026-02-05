The power of ten degrees

Clive Jones, managing director at Global Heat Transfer, explains how smarter thermal-fluid decisions help manufacturers cut risks, save money and stay competitive.

× Expand Global Heat Transfer

In an era of tightening regulations, rising energy prices and ambitious sustainability targets, manufacturers are under pressure to do more with less — less energy, less waste and less environmental impact. One often overlooked opportunity lies in heat transfer fluids (HTFs). By adopting a circular approach to thermal fluid management, companies can cut costs, extend system life, reduce downtime and lower their carbon footprint.

In today’s competitive manufacturing environment, engineers and plant leaders know that reliability and safety are paramount — yet many still hesitate to make operational changes that could protect their thermal fluid systems. Even when degradation is detected, decisions such as lowering system temperature or investing in long term improvements are often met with resistance, driven by concerns about production risk and short-term cost. But history and research show that small, careful changes can bring huge safety and performance benefits.

Thermal fluid degradation is inevitable in high-temperature systems. Unless regular sampling and trend analysis are in place, small declines in performance may go unnoticed until system output suffers or safety margins shrink. Some operators respond by increasing system temperature to recover throughput — a reactive move that temporarily restores output but accelerates molecular breakdown and increases hazard.

Even when deterioration is clear, action is sometimes delayed. Budget constraints, fear of downtime or weak business justification often stall interventions — but such delays compound losses. When degradation is left unchecked, fluid replacement, unplanned shutdowns and even dangerous failure modes become far more likely.

One facility suffered low flashpoint issues and relied on temporary fixes for over a year before engaging GHT’s expertise. After installing a permanent, engineered solution, that same system has delivered stable performance for more than fourteen years — a powerful example of proactive design over reactive patches.

Small changes, big impact

Often, the most effective fixes are subtle, surgical adjustments. In one plant, an expansion tank overheated to about 100 degrees Celsius due to its proximity to the heater and insufficient piping. Extending and rerouting the pipework by just eight metres reduced tank temperature to around 40 degrees Celsius, slowing oxidation and restoring stability. This small change shows how operational insight and engineering support can deliver long-term gains — and that measured adjustments often outperform simply ‘raising temperature to recover performance.’

To manage thermal fluids effectively, operators must grasp why fluids fail. Thermal cracking, oxidation and contamination dominate failure modes. In thermal cracking, energy breaks long chain molecules into lighter fragments — so called “light ends” — that depress flashpoint, increase vapour pressure and raise hazard. Oxidation forms acids and sludge, and contaminants such as moisture or process leaks accelerate breakdown.

A recent review published in Energy Storage and Conversion highlights that removing light-boiling compounds is just as important as using antioxidants and close monitoring in high-temperature heat-transfer systems. A 2024 case study shows why: in one solar power plant, volatile breakdown products leaked through a weak seal and ignited at a pipe joint — a sharp reminder that trapped vapours can find, and exploit, mechanical weak spots.

Turning data into action

One challenge is bridging fluid analytics and executive decision making. Engineers may understand the risks but struggle to frame them in business terms. That’s where GHT’s Thermocare programme adds value: it translates sampling and analysis into trend forecasts, intervention windows, ROI models and executive summaries.

By giving senior leadership visibility into fluid health and maintenance planning, Thermocare empowers preventive investments instead of reactive overhauls. Over time, fewer surprises, less waste and safer operations become the norm.

Condition monitoring is now an accepted best practice across many industries. When applied to thermal circuits, it elevates sampling from ad hoc checks to a core strategy for fluid health.

A strategic investment

Thermal fluid maintenance is no longer a purely technical concern — it is a strategic pillar. Routine sampling, trend based monitoring, staff training and timely interventions together protect production, reduce waste and safeguard lives. Small adjustments — like reducing operating temperature by ten degrees — can compound uptime and system resilience.

Take, for instance, a 2025 study, Implementing Circular Economy Principles in Micro Heat Sink Development: A Techno-Economic-Sustainability Analysis, by Mohammad Harris and Hongwei Wu. It found that applying circular-economy principles for heat transfer systems achieved up to a 19% reduction in CO2 emissions, a 29 per cent energy saving and a 43% cost cut.

By tying fluid health to metrics such as asset availability, risk control and Environment Safety Governance performance, plant leaders can reposition maintenance from a cost centre into a value driver. With the right data, the right systems and the conviction to act preventively, engineers don’t just prevent failure — they help future-proof operations.