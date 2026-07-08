The risk-based response to evolving Annex 1 expectations

Christian Dunne, director of global corporate business development, ChargePoint Technology explores a risk-based response to evolving Annex 1 expectations.

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The revised EU GMP Annex 1 has been in full effect since August 2024, and manufacturers across the industry have invested significant effort in understanding what it means for their aseptic processes. As a principles-based regulation, Annex 1 requires each organisation to interpret what compliance looks like for their specific operations, facility design and risk profile.

But that interpretation is not fixed. Not because the regulation is changing, but because the industry it governs is in constant motion. Manufacturing processes advance, scientific understanding deepens and regulators accumulate experience from inspections across different markets, facility types and product categories. That experience shapes how Annex 1 is interpreted and applied in practice, meaning the lens through which compliance is assessed is never entirely static. A process that satisfies regulatory expectations today may face new scrutiny tomorrow.

The evolution of expectations

Consider how regulatory focus has shifted over the past decade. Not long ago, much of the compliance conversation centred on particulate monitoring: demonstrating that cleanrooms and critical zones met particle count thresholds at rest and in operation. It was measurable, well understood and relatively straightforward to validate against. Over time, the conversation broadened. Regulators began placing greater emphasis on human intervention, recognising that operator activity in and around aseptic processes represents one of the most significant and variable sources of contamination risk. More recently, first air protection has moved to the forefront, with inspectors looking closely at whether unidirectional airflow is maintained over critical operations.

Each of these shifts was driven by learning from previous approaches. Particulate monitoring alone could not explain contamination events that occurred in environments meeting classification limits. Controlling human intervention addressed a major variable, but only where that intervention directly touched the process. First air scrutiny emerged as regulators observed that airflow disruption during routine operations, including material transfer, could compromise the critical zone even when personnel controls were robust.

And connecting these individual priorities is a broader shift that may prove the most consequential of all: the expectation of a comprehensive, documented contamination control strategy (CCS). Not just whether individual controls are in place, but whether they form a coherent, risk-based picture of how a facility identifies, manages and monitors contamination risk across its entire operation. In short, the focus is no longer on individual measures, but on how the whole system performs - raising the bar for how well manufacturers understand and manage contamination risk.

The transfer point as a regulatory intersection

These developing regulatory priorities create a practical challenge for manufacturers. A process designed and validated around one set of priorities may be entirely compliant at the time. But as expectations change, areas of a CCS that had been given less consideration might expose validation challenges and compliance risk.

Nowhere is this more apparent than at transfer points. Annex 1 identifies transfer as one of the greatest sources of contamination risk in aseptic processes. When determining how to manage this risk, manufacturers must navigate interpretive questions across multiple disciplines simultaneously: equipment design, airflow management, environmental classification, operator procedure and decontamination validation. This overlap is where differing Annex 1 interpretations become most apparent.

An engineering team and a quality team can assess the same transfer process against the same regulatory text and reach different conclusions about what constitutes adequate risk management. Both perspectives may be legitimate and defensible, and the position ultimately reached may be thoroughly justified at the time but may need to be re-examined as regulatory thinking moves on. Where multiple interpretive questions intersect, there are simply more foundations that can shift.

Building aseptic transfer processes for regulatory resilience

If transfer is where interpretive complexity concentrates, it is also where the investment in regulatory resilience pays the greatest dividends. The question is: what does resilience look like in practice? At ChargePoint Technology, we believe it comes down to four key principles:

Embed transfer into the CCS from the design phase. Annex 1 expects a CCS that addresses contamination risk comprehensively, and as one of the greatest sources of that risk, transfer warrants a level of attention that matches. How the transfer system interacts with the surrounding environment, barrier technology, airflow regime and decontamination approaches should all be considered as part of an integrated framework from the outset. This makes decisions clearly defensible and far easier to re-examine when expectations evolve.

Base selection and qualification decisions on evidence, not precedent. The revised Annex 1 integrates ICH Q9 quality risk management principles throughout. This means the basis for selecting and qualifying a solution should be transparent data and a thorough assessment of the specific risks involved, not historical practice or the length of an installation list. A transfer approach accepted on the basis of established convention may be harder to justify under Annex 1’s evidence-based framework, even if it continues to perform adequately.

Treat validation as an ongoing discipline. The environments around transfer solutions are not fixed. Processes change, facility configurations are adapted and, as this article has explored, the regulatory context develops. A validation approach that builds in continuous review and the flexibility to respond to new information provides a fundamentally different level of confidence from one that is designed to pass a single milestone.

Choose partners who support the full validation journey. Resilience is not built in isolation. In this complex environment, manufacturers need partners who can provide not only proven technology, but the validation evidence, technical rationale and ongoing support required to maintain compliance confidence over time. Confidence at the transfer point depends not just on the equipment but on the quality of the evidence and expertise behind it.

The regulatory lens will continue to evolve, of that we can be certain. The manufacturers best prepared for what comes next are those who design their transfer processes around enduring principles - not today’s interpretation, but what will stand as expectations continue to shift.