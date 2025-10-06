Transforming pharma manufacturing

Bastian Erb, director production engineering, Vetter, shares insights into how robotics and automation — including innovations like the Syringe Speed Picker — are transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing.

× Expand Vetter

The pharmaceutical industry is evolving in response to regulatory demands, cost efficiency and workforce challenges. Against this backdrop, the adoption of robotic systems in aseptic manufacturing environments has emerged as a pivotal enabler of process efficiency, safety, and scalability. As companies strive to meet increasing global demand while maintaining stringent quality standards, automation helps modernise production lines and reduce operational risks.

Implementing an advanced robotic system that is designed to optimise syringe handling, a traditionally manual step in the packaging of sterile drug products, can enhance production processes. The system demonstrates how automation can streamline operations, reduce human error, and improve overall manufacturing performance.

Technological imperatives and the need for transformation

Pharmaceutical production, particularly in the complex aseptic environment, requires precision, consistency​,​ and strict adherence to quality standards. While manual tasks are sometimes necessary, they introduce variability and limit throughput. These limitations become more pronounced as demand for sterile injectables grows, batch sizes become more flexible​,​ and product portfolios more diverse. To remain competitive and compliant, service providers must adopt smarter, more resilient systems.

Robotic systems offer a way to address these limitations by:

Reducing human error in repetitive, high-precision tasks that are difficult to perform consistently over long periods.

Enabling continuous operation, including 24/7 production cycles, which significantly increases output and reduces downtime.

Improving traceability and data integrity, which are essential for process optimization, regulatory compliance, and audit readiness.

Alleviating workforce strain, particularly in cleanroom settings where ergonomics and contamination control are critical to maintaining product safety.

For organi​s​ations facing labour shortages or aiming to increase throughput without compromising quality, robotics provide a viable path forward. Integrating automation addresses immediate operational challenges and positions companies for long-term growth and innovation.

Automated speed picker for syringes

The ​adoption of an automated speed picker ​robotic system ​showcases​ the practical benefits of automation in pharmaceutical packaging. Th​is​ system automates the process of transferring loose syringes from transport containers into trays for subsequent processing. While simple in concept, this step is time-consuming and labor-intensive when performed manually, and ​the practice is often ​prone to ​produce ​inconsistencies.

The collaborative robotic setup was designed to perform three core functions:

Tray Handling: A robotic arm positions empty trays adjacent to the sorting units, to ensure a continuous supply of trays for syringe placement. Syringe Insertion: Multiple robotic arms simultaneously pick up syringes from transport boxes and place them in the trays with great precision and speed. Tray Transfer: Filled trays are moved to an outfeed position for collection and transfer to the next processing stage, maintaining a seamless workflow.

The system operates autonomously for over 80 minutes, processing approximately 2,600 syringes per hour. This level of performance significantly enhances productivity while maintaining consistent quality standards. Automating this step reduces variability, minimises contamination risks, and delivers uniform syringe placement, which is critical for downstream processes.

Operational benefits

The system uses a combination of collaborative robots, known as “cobots,” designed to work safely alongside human operators. Programmed for high-precision tasks, they are equipped with sensors and control algorithms that ensure safe and efficient operation. Their adaptability makes them ideal for pharmaceutical applications where flexibility and safety are paramount.

​​When deciding to integrate automation into manufacturing processes, ​it's​ important to consider the following practical recommendations:​​ ​

1. Start with process analysis

Conduct a detailed analysis of your current workflows. Identify bottlenecks and inefficient steps, repetitive tasks, and areas where human error is most likely. This will help you prioritize automation efforts and define clear objectives. A thorough understanding of your process landscape is essential for aligning technology investments with business goals.

2. Choose scalable, modular systems

Opt for robotic platforms that can be adapted to different formats and tasks. In the case of syringe sorting, for example, the system was designed to allow ​​adaptations​​​​ ​​ to other types of packaging, such as nests or tubs. Flexibility is crucial for responding to changes in product configurations and requirements. Modular systems also simplify maintenance and upgrades, making them a cost-effective choice in the long term.

3. Validate thoroughly

Robotic systems in pharmaceutical environments must meet strict validation standards. Ensure that your implementation includes comprehensive testing and documentation to satisfy regulatory expectations and industry standards. This should cover performance, safety, and compliance aspects, ​such as​​ ​ collaboration between the engineering, quality assurance, and regulatory teams.

4. Consider ergonomics and safety

Automation should not only improve efficiency​ but also​​ ​enhance workplace safety. The syringe sorting system includes protective enclosures and collaborative robots that can work safely alongside human operators. These features reduce physical strain and support cleanroom compliance. Ergonomic improvements contribute to employee well-being and reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries, which are common in manual handling tasks.

This aligns with the broader industry goals of enhancing workplace safety and employee well-being. A safer, more comfortable work environment also supports staff retention and morale.

5. Plan for workforce integration

Although robotics reduce the need for manual labour, they do not eliminate the need for skilled personnel. Train your team to operate, monitor, and maintain robotic systems. ​ ​Upskilling employees fosters a culture of innovation and ensures that automation initiatives are sustainable and well supported.​ ​​ ​​Providing employees the opportunity for internal mobility and career pivoting drives overall employee engagement and builds company culture.​

Integration with digital manufacturing systems

Implementing robotic systems is part of a broader trend towards digitalization in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Advanced digital platforms are being used to support equipment management, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring. These tools enhance overall equipment effectiveness, contributing to more agile and responsive production environments.

Artificial ​I​ntelligence and machine learning are playing an increasingly important role in optimi​s​ing manufacturing processes. By analysing operational data, these technologies provide predictive insights, improve decision-making, and support continuous improvement initiatives. Integration with digital systems also facilitates remote diagnostics, automated reporting, and enhanced traceability, all of which are essential for regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

As pharmaceutical companies continue to adapt, the synergy between robotics and digital technologies will become even more essential. Together, they offer a powerful framework for creating smarter, safer, and more efficient manufacturing environments.

Think long-term

The integration of robotics and automation into pharmaceutical manufacturing is not a one-time upgrade; it is a strategic investment that is necessary for the future. Focus on solutions that align with your long-term production goals, regulatory requirements, and workforce development plans. Begin with specific applications, carry out thorough validation, and develop internal expertise to expand automation across your operations.

The speed picker system demonstrates how targeted automation can deliver tangible improvements in efficiency, quality, and safety. Leveraging these capabilities enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to meet the demands of a dynamic market and unlock new levels of performance and resilience in their production environments.