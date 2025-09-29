Why is ESG important for a globally active engineering company?

ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance - is critically important for a globally active engineering company such as GEA Group AG for several strategic, operational and reputational reasons.

More than a corporate responsibility framework, ESG is also a powerful engine for innovation. By embedding environmental, social, and governance principles into its core operations, GEA has transformed sustainability into a driver of product development, process optimisation, and new business models. Environmentally, GEA focuses on designing machinery that supports energy and resource efficiency. Its engineers are developing smarter, more efficient equipment — such as continuous manufacturing lines and modular systems that minimise waste and extend product lifespans. These innovations meet growing customer demand for sustainable solutions and help manufacturers to reduce their environmental footprints.

Continuous manufacturing

The ConsiGma line offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional batch pharmaceutical manufacturing through its continuous production model. Unlike batch processes that require multiple stops and starts, ConsiGma operates in a steady, streamlined flow, significantly reducing energy and resource consumption.

Its design allows for the precise control of production parameters, which minimises raw material waste and enhances product quality. This precision, combined with real-time monitoring, decreases the likelihood of rejected batches and reprocessing, further cutting down on waste. The equipment also consumes less water as the continuous process requires fewer cleaning cycles, making it especially beneficial in regions where water conservation is critical.

Additionally, the compact footprint of ConsiGma systems means less facility space is needed, reducing both infrastructure costs and environmental impact. Scalability is another key advantage; instead of scaling-up with larger batches, manufacturers can scale-out efficiently, adjusting to demand without sacrificing sustainability. Faster production cycles also mean shorter times to market, which contributes to overall operational efficiency. Together, these features not only improve environmental performance but also enhance economic viability, making ConsiGma a forward-thinking choice for planet-friendly pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Tablet compression

GEA has also verified the energy-saving potential of its advanced tablet compression technology, helping manufacturers to meet ISO 14021 standards. The newly launched NexGen Press 45, part of GEA’s cutting-edge NexGen Press range, was externally audited by TÜV Rheinland and awarded two “Add Better” labels — GEA’s mark for solutions that outperform predecessors in both efficiency and environmental impact.

Designed for large-scale oral solid dosage production, the NexGen Press 45 delivers rapid product changeovers, exceptional containment, and top-tier functionality. Initially tested in standalone mode against the MODUL S, trials showed up to 27% savings in electric power usage. This follows the success of the NexGen Press 30, which earned an Add Better label in 2023 for demonstrating 21% power savings.

Further analysis, incorporating data from associated feeders and blenders in a ConsiGma CDC200 Continuous Direct Compression setup, revealed potential energy savings of 30% compared with a MODUL-equipped CDC50 line. These results underline GEA’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing, operational excellence and cost-effective solutions for the pharmaceutical sector.

Lyophilisation

For GEA’s freeze-drying customers, recent developments include innovative solutions to reduce the environmental impact of the lyophilisation process. Using 100% natural refrigerants and highly efficient compressors, the LYOAIR cooling system combines an air cycle system with a carbon dioxide booster to significantly reduce energy consumption compared with traditional systems.

In addition, to counteract the fact that freeze dryers typically have a high associated energy consumption, GEA has introduced LYOVAC ECO Mode. This new algorithm optimises the lyophilisation process with dynamic condenser temperature control.

ECO Mode changes the set point of both the fluid condenser temperature and the position of the mushroom valve during drying. As such, there’s no longer an actual fixed temperature for the condenser; it’s optimally matched to the ongoing process and no colder than necessary. In addition, the mushroom valve opening position can optionally be used as an extra control mechanism … as well as the nitrogen inflow rate. This allows the freeze dryer to reach the same chamber pressure but with warmer condenser coils. As a result, less nitrogen is needed to control the pressure. With 20 °C warmer condenser coils, operators can save up to 60% of the energy used for cooling without compromising product quality.

A holistic approach

Beyond individual products, ESG also shapes how GEA thinks about processes and services. The company is enabling circular production and decarbonisation by integrating technologies that recover waste, reduce emissions, and digitise energy monitoring. Tools such as GEA PerformancePlus, for example, give customers real-time insights into their energy usage and operational efficiency, thereby turning sustainability into a measurable and manageable asset.

ESG has also influenced GEA’s business model itself. By shifting from traditional equipment sales toward performance-based services and digital solutions, GEA is aligning its growth with customer outcomes and long-term environmental goals. These service models not only support recurring revenue but also help manufacturers to meet regulatory and reporting requirements.

Moreover, GEA’s commitment to ESG drives collaboration throughout its value chain. From working with suppliers to reduce embodied carbon to codeveloping sustainable technologies with customers and research institutions, ESG inspires a culture of partnership and forward-thinking innovation. ESG at GEA is not a constraint; it’s a catalyst. It challenges the company to innovate smarter, design better, and build a future in which engineering and sustainability go hand in hand.

Proof in the pudding

To track how top global firms in various industries are rising to meet the challenge of operating in a planet-friendly way, TIME and data firm Statista recently partnered to rank the world’s 500 most sustainable companies. The findings were based on their public commitment to, and progress toward, sustainability targets during the calendar year of 2023 (the most recent year for which complete data are available).

From a global sample of more than 5000 companies in 21 industries, the ranking identified the 500 companies with the best sustainability performance as measured by more than 20 data points. The scoring aggregates the performance across four primary areas: sustainable business practices, corporate commitments and ratings, reporting standards and transparency, and environmental and social stewardship initiatives.

Among other well-known names in the pharmaceutical industry, such as AstraZeneca, Novartis and Sanofi, GEA Group was awarded an impressive twelfth place with an overall score of 83.05 (out of 100). Significant in its own right, this marks an incredible leap from 33rd place in the previous listing of “TIME World’s Most Sustainable Companies” and is a testament to GEA’s ongoing commitment to environmental issues. The global ranking of #12 places the company in the top 3% of the TIME list and, nationally, means that GEA is the second most sustainable company in Germany. “A commitment to bold sustainability objectives is an essential part of our DNA at GEA. Therefore, I am delighted about this latest recognition,” said Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA.