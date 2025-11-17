How robotics is redefining pharma packaging

Robotics and automation are set to play a critical role in the future of pharmaceutical secondary packaging, supporting efficiency, compliance and patient safety. Jurgen Flohr, director operations at Tjoapack, explores how these technologies can be harnessed to meet emerging industry demands.

× Expand Tjoapack

The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing significant pressures as it adapts to rising global demand, more complex supply chains and evolving regulatory requirements. At the same time, the variety of treatments is expanding. Alongside traditional oral solid doses, there has been strong growth in biologics and personalised therapies, each with distinct handling, storage and delivery requirements.

These developments are increasing the complexity of pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution worldwide. For secondary packaging, the impact is clear. It is no longer only about protecting the product during storage and transport. It’s also about supporting sophisticated traceability, complying with stricter standards and incorporating features that improve patient safety and usability, from serialisation data through to labelling that supports clear and consistent use.

This highlights the need for continuous improvement. To meet regulatory requirements, safeguard supply chains and support patient safety, packaging must now deliver solutions that are more advanced and adaptable than ever before.

The growing role of robotics and automation in pharma packaging

As packaging responsibilities expand, many companies are turning to robotics and automation to meet demand. A central benefit of robotics and automation in pharmaceutical packaging is the reduction of human input in areas where precision is critical. By minimising manual intervention, companies can lower the risk of error, achieve more consistent output and ensure compliance with strict industry standards.

This is seen on the packaging line itself, where automated systems manage repetitive processes such as carton erection, blister packing, labelling and palletising. Tasks that once relied on manual accuracy are now carried out with repeatable precision, improving efficiency and reducing variability at scale.

Automation is also streamlining product flow. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) transport finished goods from production to warehouses, limiting the need for manual handling and helping to prevent bottlenecks that can disrupt operations.

Quality control is another area benefiting from reduced human variability. Automated inspection systems can identify defects more reliably than manual checks and, when integrated into packaging lines, provide continuous monitoring to safeguard product quality.

While the benefits of adopting robotics and automation in pharmaceutical packaging are already clear, further innovation will be needed to meet the challenges ahead.

Preparing for trends on the horizon

As the pharmaceutical industry adapts to new pressures, packaging requirements will also continue to evolve. Current demands around regulation and supply chain integrity are unlikely to lessen, but new challenges are emerging that will further shape how packaging is designed and delivered. Over the next decade, several areas are expected to come into sharper focus:

Smaller and more flexible batch sizes: The rise of personalised medicine and the growing need for clinical trial packaging are increasing the demand for smaller, more diverse production runs. Robotics are being designed to support more flexible batch processing, with systems that allow rapid changeovers and the ability to adapt to different formats efficiently. This flexibility will be essential for managing varied product requirements without disrupting production schedules.

Greater sustainability expectations: Environmental concerns are placing new responsibility on packaging. The pharmaceutical industry will be expected to reduce material use, improve recyclability and lower the carbon footprint of operations. Advances in automation are helping to address this by improving material precision, reducing waste and optimising energy use on packaging lines. Over time, these efficiencies will play a greater role in supporting sustainability targets across the supply chain.

Advanced product protection: The growing use of temperature-sensitive biologics is placing additional emphasis on packaging that can support reliable cold-chain logistics. Robotics, combined with digital monitoring tools, is being explored to enhance product protection. Systems capable of collecting and sharing real-time data will help ensure conditions remain within safe ranges and provide better traceability if deviations occur.

Enhanced usability for patients: Packaging will continue to play a greater role in supporting patients directly. Features that improve accessibility and adherence are becoming more important as treatment regimens grow more complex. Robotics and automation can help make these solutions scalable, ensuring that ergonomic features, clear labelling or interactive components can be applied consistently without reducing efficiency.

Looking across these trends, it is clear that robotics and automation will need to advance in parallel. Future systems are expected to bring new capabilities, from AI-driven tools that can adjust in real time to predictive maintenance approaches that anticipate and prevent downtime. Together, these innovations will strengthen the adaptability and resilience of packaging operations, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of the decade ahead. To realise these benefits, however, companies will need to focus on how robotics and automation are introduced and integrated into their operations.

Laying the foundations for successful adoption

Successful adoption of robotics and automation in pharmaceutical packaging requires more than new equipment. It depends on strategies such as aligning systems with GMP standards, phasing rollouts to manage risk and ensuring automation complements rather than replaces human oversight. It also relies on building a strong culture of workforce training, where staff are equipped to work effectively alongside new technologies.

Collaboration across the supply chain is equally important. Integrating robotics with existing logistics and quality control processes ensures that automation strengthens the whole operation rather than functioning in isolation. When approached in this way, robotics becomes a driver of efficiency, compliance and long-term resilience.

For pharmaceutical companies, this can be a complex and resource-heavy challenge to take on directly. By partnering with a contract packaging organisation (CPO) that has already implemented these strategies, companies gain access to proven systems, validated processes and skilled teams. This allows them to capture the benefits of automation, from consistency to scalability, without the risks and costs of managing integration themselves.

Innovation with purpose

The core goal of innovation in pharmaceutical packaging is not the technology itself but the outcomes it delivers for patients. Robotics and automation support safer, faster and more reliable access to medicines.

Looking ahead, robotics and automation will continue to evolve in response to the industry’s most pressing challenges. Their impact will be greatest when adopted thoughtfully and with a clear focus on patient outcomes. By approaching innovation in this way, the sector can ensure that new technologies deliver lasting value where it matters most, in the hands of patients.