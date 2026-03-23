Q&A: Key takeaways from Pharmapack

After Pharmapack 2026, Olivia Friett spoke to Orhan Caglayan, executive vice president of the Pharma Portfolio, Informa, about the key takeaways from the event.

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Now that Pharmapack has wrapped up, what were your biggest takeaways from this year’s event?

One of the biggest takeaways was the heightened focus on collaboration and innovation to address global challenges.

Sustainability emerged as a dominant theme, with many exhibitors and speakers emphasising the need for eco-friendly packaging solutions that align with regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. Additionally, digitalisation and smart packaging technologies were widely discussed, showcasing how the industry is leveraging data-driven solutions to improve patient outcomes and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Another key topic that dominated conversations was the rapid rise of GLP-1 and its transformative impact on drug delivery solutions. With the growing demand for these therapies, particularly in the treatment of diabetes and obesity, there is an increasing need for innovative delivery systems such as pre-filled pens, autoinjectors, and wearable devices. The prominence of GLP-1 therapies at Pharmapack highlighted how the pharmaceutical packaging industry is adapting to support the evolving needs of this fast-growing therapeutic area.

Did you notice any shift in priorities compared to previous years?

Compared to previous years, there was a noticeable shift in priorities. Sustainability has moved from being a "nice-to-have" to a critical business imperative, with companies actively investing in biodegradable materials, recyclable packaging, and carbon-neutral production processes.

Digitalisation also gained significant traction, with discussions around integrating IoT-enabled packaging and blockchain for better traceability and security. Supply chain resilience was another key focus, as the industry continues to adapt to disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions and global health crises. Regulatory pressures, particularly around serialisation and anti-counterfeiting measures, were also top of mind for many attendees.

Was there a particular innovation, technology, or discussion that stood out to you?

Patient centricity was a key focus at Pharmapack 2026, with numerous innovations aimed at enhancing patient comfort, safety, and ease of use. One area that stood out was the significant advancements in injectable drug delivery systems, particularly autoinjectors and pre-filled syringes. These devices are being designed with the patient experience in mind, offering features such as ergonomic designs, reduced injection pain, and intuitive handling to ensure ease of use for individuals with limited dexterity or visual impairments.

Safety was another critical aspect, with innovations like needle-free injectors and devices equipped with automatic needle shielding to minimise the risk of accidental injuries. Additionally, smart injectors incorporating connectivity features are enabling real-time monitoring and feedback, empowering patients to manage their treatments more effectively while providing healthcare providers with valuable data to optimise care.

These patient-centric solutions reflect a broader industry shift toward prioritising user-friendly designs that improve adherence and outcomes, particularly for chronic conditions requiring frequent self-administration. The emphasis on patient comfort and safety at Pharmapack underscores the industry's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of patients and ensuring that drug delivery systems are as accessible and effective as possible.

Based on conversations at the show, how do you think the pharmaceutical packaging landscape is likely to evolve over the next 12–24 months?

Over the next 12–24 months, the pharmaceutical packaging landscape is expected to undergo significant transformation driven by sustainability, digitalisation, and the growing demand for personalised medicine.

Companies are likely to accelerate the adoption of sustainable materials and processes, responding to both regulatory mandates and consumer expectations for eco-friendly solutions. Digitalisation will continue to play a pivotal role, with smart packaging technologies becoming more mainstream, enabling better patient engagement, real-time monitoring, and enhanced supply chain transparency.

Additionally, the industry is expected to prioritise modular and flexible packaging solutions to support the growing trend of personalised medicine, which requires adaptable designs for smaller batch sizes and unique product requirements. Supply chain resilience will also remain a key focus, with companies diversifying sourcing strategies and investing in advanced technologies to mitigate risks. Overall, the next 12–24 months promise to be a period of dynamic growth and innovation as the industry adapts to evolving challenges and opportunities.