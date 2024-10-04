What Solutum's collab with pester pac means for pharma packaging

pester pac automation, a system providers for end-of-line packaging solutions, has added Solutum’s sustainable packaging material to its portfolio of alternative packaging solutions, offering a novel, sustainable and scalable option for the packaging industry.

Solutum’s film offers a plastic alternative that functions like traditional plastic wrapping film, however, at its end of life, it can be composted or will fully biodegrade in soil or water leaving no environmental impact.

In an interview following FACHPACK, editor Rebekah Jordan caught up with Sharon Barak, president and co-founder of Solutum, on the reasons behind their partnership with pester pac and the wider pharma packaging challenges it addresses.

× Expand Solutum Left to right: Michael Aurbacher, product manager at pester pac automation, Mike Mayer, Noa Luft, Sharon Barak, Avishai Raz and Lior Almagor of the Solutum team at Solutum’s FACHPack Booth featuring the PEWO-pack 250 D20 machine from pester.

Q. How does this partnership with Pester Pac Automation solidify Solutum's position in sustainable packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry?

Together with the pester team, we identified the end-of-line packaging challenge that the pharmaceutical industry faces. Current plastic films used to group boxes of medications together most often end up in landfills, incineration or polluting the environment. Even though these films might be recyclable, they are most often not recycled, adding to the plastic waste challenge that most industries are confronting.

The Solutum film is so strong that we require about half the thickness for the same application. We are therefore able to reduce the amount of film used, helping manufacturers reach one of the top sustainability goals: reduce.

Expand Solutum Sharon Barak, president and co-founder of Solutum

In addition, Solutum film for end-of-line pharmaceutical packaging solves the plastic end-of-life challenge. Solutum film offers holistic end-of-life properties, so the material leaves no environmental impact no matter how it is discarded. Solutum is compatible with industrial composting and biodegrades in soil and water.

Our collaboration with pester showcases how our newly developed film can be processed on the Pester stretchwrapping machines and full overwrapping systems, which are widely used in pharmaceutical packaging. Pester is one of the world’s top packaging machinery companies, working extensively with the pharma industry. Working with pester machines highlights Solutum's scalability and compatibility with industry infrastructures and processes and reinforces its position as a pioneer in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Q. What are the potential long-term implications of this partnership for the broader packaging industry?

The collaboration between Solutum and pester pac automation sets a precedent for adopting sustainable materials at scale without requiring machinery upgrades. It means that Solutum’s film can be widely adopted around the world due to its computability with existing packaging infrastructures and processes.

Over time, this could encourage wider industry adoption of sustainable films, encouraging a shift toward sustainable packaging solutions across sectors, reducing the reliance on traditional plastics, and contributing to broader environmental goals.

Q. How does this collaboration contribute to the growing momentum towards circular economy principles in the pharmaceutical sector?

Solutum’s film target the top circular economy goal of elimination of waste and pollution. Solutum has strong mechanical properties, allowing manufacturers to down-gauge the thickness of packaging films and reduce their material use. In addition, the material is used can be composted in managed settings, like industrial composting, or biodegrade in natural environments, including soil and water, eliminating polluting plastics at the film’s end of life.

Q. How does Solutum's material compare to traditional plastic films in terms of performance?

Solutum's material offers superior mechanical properties, including higher tear strength compared to conventional LDPE films, enabling manufacturers to reduce material thickness, reduce waste and save on resources. It provides robust oxygen and oil barriers, while maintaining the flexibility and durability required for secure bundling of pharmaceutical products.

Q. What are the potential barriers to widespread adoption of Solutum's sustainable packaging material in the pharmaceutical industry?

The primary challenge is potential resistance to changing well-established processes. This is why it was critical for Solutum’s film to be compatible with existing machinery. Manufacturers don’t need to invest in new machinery, minimising the CAPEX of making this change.

An additional challenge we face is awareness that a viable solution, Solutum, already exists and is available for brands to adopt today. Changing the status quo, even with a superior product, is difficult. Our goal is to present and implement packaging that not only offers environmental advantages but also delivers the necessary performance, all while being a scalable solution with minimal capital investment required.

Q. How does Solutum envision the future of sustainable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry?

Solutum envisions a future where the use of sustainable films becomes the norm in the pharmaceutical industry, significantly reducing plastic waste while maintaining product safety and integrity. Our focus is to continue ensuring compatibility with current packaging systems and aim to play a crucial role in the shift towards a sustainable packaging model that aligns with pharmaceutical industry regulations and environmental goals.