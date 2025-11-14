Q&A: Sanner showcases at CPHI Frankfurt

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer spoke to Ursula Hahn, head of product management at Sanner about what they were showcasing at CPHI.

The improved TabTec CR launched earlier this year — what design enhancements were made, and how do they improve child resistance or patient usability?

The modification of the TabTec CR design focused on various aspects: Firstly, the pouring assistant was optimised to improve tablet removal. We further improved the tightness of the entire packaging to extend the shelf life of various ingredients. In addition, we optimised the design to improve the tablet filling process.

How does the optimised design support on-the-go or patient-friendly OSD delivery?

The optimised oval design supports patient-friendly on-the-go use by offering a compact, ergonomic, and functional packaging solution. The shape allows for better handling and portability, while integrated moisture barriers and desiccant technologies ensure the stability of the tablets even under varying environmental conditions. This improves both drug safety and everyday usability for patients.

Sustainability is becoming central to packaging — does the updated TabTec CR solution incorporate any recyclable materials or reduced plastic use?

The design principle “as much as necessary, as little as possible” applies to all our packaging solutions. During development, we also make sure to use mono-materials with high recyclability wherever possible. TabTec CR is also available as a complete mono-material variant made from 100% polypropylene.

You showcased customisable desiccant solutions at CPHI — can you explain how these are being tailored for specific OSD or sensitive drug products?

Thanks to decades of experience in moisture management and humidity control for moisture-sensitive products, we can draw on a very broad portfolio of packaging solutions to meet a wide range of requirements. Our packaging portfolio offers over 200 possible combinations of different desiccant packaging solutions. When selecting the right packaging, we take into account all aspects that influence the stability of the individual customer product.

How are you balancing moisture control performance with growing environmental expectations, such as the push for PFAS-free or recyclable materials?

We continuously strive to balance high moisture protection with sustainability by developing PFAS-free, recyclable, and bio-based packaging solutions. We carry out regular analyses to ensure that our products are free of PFAS and comply with current regulations. Our focus is on optimising material structures to maintain the required barrier performance for moisture-sensitive pharmaceuticals while reducing the environmental impact of the packaging solutions.

What trends are you seeing in demand for integrated desiccant technology — are more pharma companies looking to combine functionality within packaging systems?

In the OSD segment, we observe a growing demand for integrated desiccant technologies, as pharma companies seek to combine product protection and packaging efficiency. Embedding moisture control directly into bottles, closures, or blisters helps ensure tablet stability across different climate zones, while reducing the need for separate components and simplifying qualification processes. This integration supports both sustainability and robust product performance over the entire shelf life.

You’ve expanded your CDMO capabilities following the acquisitions of Gilero and Springboard — what synergies or strengths do these additions bring?

The addition of Gilero and Springboard has significantly enhanced our CDMO offering, positioning Sanner not only as a leading packaging and desiccant expert but also as a leading provider of end-to-end services across the drug delivery, diagnostics, and medtech device sectors. Moreover, we have increased our global footprint, especially in North America, where we have expanded our manufacturing capabilities with a new production site. This enables us to offer onsite CDMO services as well as production capabilities for our desiccant healthcare solutions.

