Regulation first: Compliance is the foundation of pharma packaging

In the pharmaceutical world, packaging is more than just a container. It is the first guardian of patient safety, product integrity, and regulatory trust. Katia Kayam, LOG Pharma, discusses.

Every bottle, vial, and closure must not only function correctly, but also meet strict requirements set by authorities in Europe, the United States, and beyond. As regulations evolve and expectations rise, packaging has become a strategic priority, not a side note.

When selecting a packaging partner, drug developers need to view regulation as the foundation on which design, material choice, and quality assurance are built.

Regulation before quality

It is tempting to think quality comes first and regulation follows. In reality, it works the other way around. Starting with regulation is the practical choice: a design that doesn’t fit the rules may look good on paper, but it often ends up costing time and money, redesigns, delays in approval, or even recalls already on the market.

This means that regulatory considerations must be built into packaging decisions from the earliest design stages. What will the container be used for? What dosage form will it hold? How will the medication be administered? Will the closure need to be child-resistant? What external factors must it protect against?

These are not simply engineering or quality questions. These are questions that determine which regulatory standards, guidelines, and testing requirements must be followed, from selection of raw materials to regulatory validation of a ready container.

The regulatory landscape

Medicinal packaging is shaped by a complex and constantly moving set of standards and guidelines:

Primary regulatory authorities: FDA, EMA, and the Israeli Ministry of Health. They are the referees, setting the game rules everyone must play by.

Pharmacopoeias: The U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) and the European Pharmacopeia (Ph. Eur.) set standards for pharmaceutical packaging materials and testing methods to ensure the packaging protects the drug, is compatible with the drug, and maintains its quality, safety, and stability throughout its shelf life. These standards include specifying materials, defining compatibility tests, and setting requirements for physical, mechanical, and barrier properties to prevent degradation or contamination.

Specific functional requirements: This section can cover regulations for child-resistant packaging and tamper-evident features. Standards such as ISO 8317 in Europe and 16 CFR 1700.20 in the U.S. require packaging that children cannot easily open. Certification involves carefully monitored trials with panels of children and adults.

International harmonisation and quality standards: ICH, ISO, and GMP. These are the frameworks that ensure consistency and quality across different markets. ICH address risks of impurities such as nitrosamines, heavy metals, and animal-derived contaminants.

Across these requirements, the principle is clear: packaging must never compromise the safety, stability, or effectiveness of a medicine.

Key considerations for packaging

When selecting or developing packaging, pharmaceutical companies should weigh several regulatory-driven factors:

Material safety: Compliance starts with raw materials. Only certified polymers and approved additives may be used, and suppliers must prove they are free of harmful substances such as heavy metals, phthalates, or PFAS. In this way, safety is built in from the very first step. Migration tests make sure no harmful or unwanted substances from the packaging material transfer into the drug product at unsafe levels. Protection against external factors: Most medicines are sensitive to oxygen, light, and moisture, which can degrade the product, reduce its efficacy, and compromise patient safety. In such cases, barrier packaging acts as a raincoat and acts as sunglasses for the medicine, shielding it from the first day till the last dose. Child safety and usability: Children’s curiosity is wonderful, except when it meets a medicine cabinet. That is why child-resistant (CR) closures exist. They are tested so that small hands cannot easily open them, while adults can. This balance, proven through ISO 8317 and 16 CFR 1700.20 certification, prevents countless tragedies every year. Tamper-evidence and patient trust: A tamper-evident (TE) feature is the small but powerful detail that reassures patients their medicine is safe. Whether it’s a breakable ring or a foil seal, these features make it instantly evident if a package has been opened before. For regulators, it’s compliance. For patients, it’s peace of mind. Suitability for intended use: A bottle for tablets, a vial for ointment, or a closure with CR feature, each has its own regulatory expectations. Packaging must always be matched carefully to the product it holds.

Why it matters

Regulation is like the guardrails on a mountain road. They lead us safely through the development process, guiding the vehicle along the right path. Their restraints prevent us from falling off the cliff, and they ensure we reach the destination safely and on time.

Driving without guardrails on a mountain road might feel like freedom, but it’s too risky. Regulation provides those guardrails for packaging, a structure that protects us from sharp turns and keeps the industry moving toward safe, approved products.

By contrast, building with regulation from the start ensures smoother approvals, fewer delays, and, most importantly, safe medicines in safe packaging.

Choosing the right partner

For pharmaceutical companies, the right packaging partner is more than a supplier. It is a regulatory ally. The best partners should:

Engage early in the design process to align materials and designs with applicable regulations.

Provide comprehensive regulatory support with necessary technical documentation, statements of compliance, and certifications to streamline the product registration process.

Stay current with evolving requirements from FDA, EMA, and ICH as well as local regulations.

Guarantee transparency in raw material sourcing and compliance.

Work with such a partner, and packaging becomes not a risk, but a strength.

Closing thoughts

Pharmaceutical packaging is where science, engineering, and regulation meet. By putting compliance first, companies build not only safe products, but also trust with regulators, healthcare providers, and, most importantly, patients.