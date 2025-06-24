Joel Eichmann, co-founder & managing director of Green Elephant Biotech explores the integration of sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel-based plastics.

× Expand Green Elephant Biotech

In the fast-evolving field of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, innovation is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Laboratories are experimenting at accelerated speeds, demand for therapies continues to surge, and regulatory approvals are being fast-tracked. At the same time, manufacturers are facing growing pressure to scale their capacity quickly, implement sustainable practices, and comply with tightening environmental regulations. Amid this dynamic environment, a critical but often overlooked question emerges: are the materials supporting this progress sustainable and compliant enough for the future that the industry is helping to build?

The problem with conventional materials

Single-use disposables are essential for ensuring sterility of equipment and materials in controlled environments like cleanrooms. A significant share of the single-use disposables used in CGT manufacturing and laboratory applications is based on polystyrene (PS). This fossil-based plastic has long been appreciated for its practical properties - such as optical clarity, manufacturability, and cost-effectiveness. Yet, its environmental cost is substantial. The production of PS is closely tied to the fossil fuel industry, and the plastics industry as a whole is responsible for approximately 3.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, 90% of which come from the production and conversion of fossil fuels into new plastic products. In addition to high energy consumption, PS persists in the environment for centuries, contributing to microplastic pollution and threatening ecosystems.

By developing therapies that save lives while simultaneously relying on materials that harm the planet, the biopharma industry is engaged in a critical paradox. Efforts to heal individuals must not come at the expense of broader planetary health. Increasingly, this contradiction is being called out, not just by environmental stakeholders but by regulatory bodies and investors. With the European Green Deal setting ambitious targets for carbon neutrality and sustainable production, and similar frameworks being developed globally, sustainability is shifting from a voluntary commitment to a regulatory expectation. For pharmaceutical manufacturers and laboratory suppliers, sustainable material use is no longer simply a value-added feature; it is rapidly becoming a fundamental compliance criterion.

Changing the material story

An important solution is already within reach: replacing fossil-based plastics with sustainable alternatives, such as bio-based polymers. Sourced from renewable feedstocks like corn starch or sugarcane, these polymers offer a significantly improved environmental profile. For the polymer polylactic acid (PLA), the production requires less energy and results in considerably lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to PS. Lifecycle assessments of products from Green Elephant Biotech show that switching to this bio-based polymer can lead to up to 90% reductions in CO₂ emissions, even when incinerated after use. Importantly, the polymer is industrially compostable, offering an end-of-life pathway that avoids the persistent pollution associated with traditional plastics - at least in the use case where incineration is not employed.

Technical performance is just as critical as sustainability, particularly for sensitive applications like CGT manufacturing. Here, PLA proves to be a credible alternative. It offers the biocompatibility necessary for cell cultivation and maintains the dimensional stability required for precise laboratory work. Although its mechanical properties differ slightly from PS, these differences do not impede its use for common labware or specialised equipment. Furthermore, PLA’s existing FDA approvals for medical and food contact applications provide additional assurance regarding its suitability for regulated environments.

The potential of bio-based polymers extends beyond traditional manufacturing. PLA's compatibility with 3D printing technologies allows laboratories and manufacturers to create customised tools – such as bioreactors – in addition to its use in injection moulding for microplates. This flexibility not only supports more agile research and production processes but also addresses supply chain challenges often encountered with conventional labware. Instead of being constrained by standard formats or facing long lead times for bespoke equipment, users can now design and produce what they need – rapidly, efficiently, and sustainably. One example of this is Green Elephant Biotech’s CellScrew - an alternative to roller bottles for adherent cell expansion. The Archimedes' Screw design, enabled by 3D printing, reduces incubator footprint by 92%, and multiple sizes enable straightforward clinical scalability.

Importantly, the transition to bio-based systems can often be achieved without major disruption. Existing laboratory workflows typically require minimal adjustment, and the growing maturity of supply chains ensures that the material can meet the needs of both small-scale research facilities and large biomanufacturing operations. An example of this is Green Elephant 96-Well Plates. Performance data for the PLA-based 96-Well Plates shows comparability in terms of absorbance, fluorescence, protein- and DNA-adhesion, chemical stability and biocompatibility, making it suitable for many assays while reducing the carbon footprint.

Design for people and planet

Choosing the right sustainable material is not merely a technical decision; it reflects a broader evolution in how innovation is approached. Sustainability and quality by design are no longer parallel goals, they are intrinsically linked. Material choices must support both immediate operational needs and the long-term imperative to reduce environmental impact.

The shift is also being codified into policy and regulation. The European Green Deal, along with similar international frameworks, makes it clear that companies will soon be required to demonstrate sustainability across their entire value chains. This regulatory landscape transforms sustainability from a reputational advantage into an operational necessity. Those who adapt early by selecting materials aligned with these frameworks will be better positioned to meet future compliance demands and stakeholder expectations.

Within this context, embracing sustainable materials like PLA is a strategic move. It allows CGT manufacturers and laboratory suppliers to maintain technical excellence while actively contributing to global sustainability goals. It addresses the growing demand from regulators, investors, and the public while also fostering innovation by enabling more flexible manufacturing methods such as 3D printing.

Ultimately, the path forward involves designing for both people and the planet. By carefully selecting sustainable materials and integrating environmental responsibility into the core of product and process development, the industry can continue to drive transformative healthcare solutions without compromising the ecosystems that support human life. Innovation and sustainability are not opposing forces; together, they define the next era of responsible progress.