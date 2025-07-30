Tiffany Overstreet, innovation director at MM Pharma & Healthcare Packaging, shares the power of innovation in pharmaceutical secondary packaging.

× Expand PattPaulStudio Shutterstock

Innovation in pharmaceutical secondary packaging is so much more than a competitive advantage – in today’s market, it is a vital tool for supporting sustainability and securing optimal patient outcomes. As the industry faces mounting regulatory pressure, supply chain volatility, and shifting patient and societal expectations, utilising the latest innovations is now central to ensuring product integrity, regulatory compliance, and brand trust.

Why innovation matters now

The pharmaceutical sector is navigating a period of volatility and change. Regulatory frameworks are tightening worldwide, demanding more robust serialisation, anti-counterfeiting measures, and environmental accountability. At the same time, the push for sustainability, and the need for improved patient engagement are reshaping how medicines must be packaged and delivered. Innovation is crucial to meeting these demands and enabling safer, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions that protect both patients and products.

As global regulatory requirements tighten on packaging, labelling, and traceability, companies must adapt quickly to ensure compliance. This includes updating product classifications, revising packaging materials, and enhancing traceability systems to prevent counterfeiting and ensure patient safety. Geopolitical tensions further complicate matters, with ongoing conflicts, trade disputes, and shifting alliances disrupting the flow of pharmaceutical products and raw materials, forcing companies to diversify their suppliers and re-route logistics.

Meanwhile, patients and healthcare professionals are increasing demands on pharmaceutical packaging – expecting solutions that support treatment adherence and environmental responsibility. As regulations evolve, there is a growing emphasis on reducing waste, particularly plastic, while upholding the highest standards of patient safety.

The importance of innovation in pharmaceutical secondary packaging

In response to these challenges, pharmaceutical packaging is undergoing a revolution. Advancements such as smart labels, RFID tags, and embedded sensors are transforming the sector, enabling real-time tracking of medications throughout the supply chain, ensuring authenticity, preventing counterfeiting, and maintaining product integrity-especially for temperature-sensitive drugs. These features mean patients can benefit from increased safety and confidence, as they can verify product information and receive timely alerts about storage conditions or dosage instructions via QR codes or NFC tags.

Secondary packaging innovation goes beyond technological advancements, however; it encompasses design improvements, material choices, operational efficiencies, and regulatory compliance measures. The use of digital route optimisation enables companies to adapt quickly to disruptions and access remote or hard-to-reach locations, which can prove crucial during geopolitical instability or supply chain interruptions, ensuring that essential medicines reach patients without delay. Real-time shipment monitoring, such as temperature or humidity tracking, provides further oversight of supply chains during any potential disruption, ensuring that products remain within safe parameters.

With further progress being made in materials and process optimisation, pharma manufacturers have additional tools to reduce their environmental impact and minimise waste while maintaining product protection. Recyclable plastics, cartons and fibre-based solutions, and aluminium-based materials are all gaining traction due to their sustainability benefits1, reflecting the many advancements the industry has made in terms of environmental stewardship.

Meanwhile, innovations in processes - such as digital printing - enable precise labelling with minimal waste, particularly on short printing runs. As the personalised medicine trend continues to grow, advancements like this align with the industry's broader sustainability objectives by lowering energy consumption and reducing waste without compromising on quality or production efficiency.

The net result of these innovations is a pharmaceutical ecosystem that is safer, more transparent, and more responsive, delivering measurable benefits to patients and industry stakeholders alike.

Innovating for trust and quality

Looking ahead, it’s clear that investment in secondary packaging is far more than a compliance exercise. Utilising the innovations going on in this area marks a strategic commitment to quality, trust, and responsible progress in healthcare. User-friendly packaging designs such as dosage calendars already play a vital role in supporting patient adherence and safety, and smart labels equipped with RFID, NFC, and variable coding technology take this one step further, enabling interactive digital experiences that help patients track dosages, access safety information, and stay engaged with their treatment from their own devices.

As self-administration treatments and personalised medications become more prevalent, packaging too must evolve to meet new demands. Bespoke solutions like purpose-built packs for auto-injectors that safely house devices, medications, and disposal options in a single, accessible design, are setting new standards for usability and protection. These innovations not only enhance operational efficiency for manufacturers, they can improve outcomes and experiences for patients.

These represent just two examples of how secondary packaging innovation can transform the quality of the patient experience, providing better results for companies and, more importantly, improved outcomes for patients. Emerging trends like zero-waste initiatives, personalised medicines, and advanced automation will cast ripples throughout the industry for years to come. By embracing innovation across all aspects of secondary packaging - from design to technology to logistics and beyond - the pharmaceutical industry can ensure safer, more efficient practices that benefit healthcare systems, the environment, and patients.