Pharmaceutical sector increasingly turning to solar to combat high energy costs

Rooftop solar panels are becoming an increasingly important part of the energy strategies for organisations in the pharmaceutical sector, reports specialist electrical and solar panel contractors, Fusion 360.

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In order to cut operational costs and reduce carbon emissions, pharmaceutical and laboratory facilities have been utilising their roof space with solar panels to produce the energy needed to operate.

With the sector’s energy-intensive manufacturing processes coupled with volatile energy costs, solar PV is offering a practical solution to offset a substantial proportion of daytime electricity consumption.

“The past few years have been a challenge for pharmaceutical organisations as they navigate both energy consumption and environmental impact. Solar enables facilities to generate their own renewable electricity, reduce operating costs and build greater resilience against future energy price fluctuations” said Joanne Skinner, commercial director of Fusion 360.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is a highly energy-intensive sector in the UK, with cleanrooms, HVAC systems and temperature-controlled production driving high demand for electricity.

Given pharmaceutical facilities face significant energy consumption and, consequently, high carbon emissions, organisations have been reassessing their energy strategies.

This shift has also been influenced by global energy markets, where further instability in the Middle East has contributed towards uncertainty around energy prices and supply.

“We're seeing pharmaceutical businesses fundamentally rethink how they power their facilities, looking to reduce their exposure to volatile grid electricity costs and improve long-term energy resilience. Our experience in the pharmaceutical sector has shown how businesses are reassessing their energy use and looking at how unused roof space could become a valuable, sustainable asset” adds Skinner.

Established in 1997, Fusion 360 specialises in electrical design and installation, including new-building electrics, communications networking and installing solar PV panels on both new and existing buildings.

With extensive experience delivering projects in live operational environments, their engineers work safely, efficiently and in full compliance with industry regulations, helping main contractors complete installations on time and within budget.

Fusion 360 has successfully delivered electrical projects for organisations within the pharmaceutical sector, including the global bioanalytical testing company Eurofins. The company is now using its commercial solar PV expertise to support energy-intensive organisations looking to reduce operating costs, carbon emissions and exposure to volatile grid electricity prices.

“As it stands, energy volatility is here to stay. That’s why we’re seeing pharmaceutical businesses rethink how they power their facilities, with many looking to reduce reliance on grid electricity while supporting carbon reduction targets” concludes Skinner.