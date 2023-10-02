Transforming CDMO partnerships through a holistic understanding of quality

Quality is the underpinning of success in pharmaceutical manufacturing. A commitment to quality is foundational to accelerating time to market, reducing unnecessary risk, improving return on investment, and ensuring effective medicines are available to the public, ultimately, saving lives.

Despite its critical importance, quality in pharma manufacturing is often mischaracterized, whether by conflating it with compliance, describing it as an end-of-the-line activity, or attributing responsibility for it to a single team within the manufacturing organization. While each of these considerations is relevant to quality, none of them define it.

This whitepaper takes an in-depth look at key indicators of CDMO quality, identifying tools and best practices to drive continuous improvement, strengthen collaboration, and ultimately cultivate trust.

Click here to downlaod the whitepaper