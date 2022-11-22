Digging Deeper into the World of Granular Material Simulation

First held in 2020, the ATCx DEM is a technology conference dedicated to the Discrete Element Method (DEM) for bulk and granular material simulation.

Bringing together engineers, researchers and scientists, this event covers the various applications of DEM in all industries handling or processing granular materials including heavy equipment, mining and metals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Hear from AbbVie, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and many other industry and academic leaders worldwide on how they harness DEM simulation and Altair EDEM software to optimize their equipment and processes.

ATCx DEM will be launched across three time zones – Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Closed captioning will be available, along with live audio translations in multiple languages. Registration is free of charge.

Explore the agenda and reserve your spot!