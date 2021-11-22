Homepage
Sterling Pharma Solutions announces £10m investment to increase manufacturing capacity
Contract development and manufacturing organisation Sterling Pharma Solutions has announced a £10m multi-year investment strategy for its site in Dudley, UK. Read more
22 Nov 2021
Awakn signs partnership with NHS to increase access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy
Biotechnology company Awakn Life Sciences has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Devon Partnership NHS Trust and the University of Exeter to establish an evidence framework for the use of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Read more
17 Nov 2021
Drug discovery quantum computing project receives £6.85m grant
A consortium of quantum computing companies including Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) has secured a £6.85 million grant for a project that is looking to improve drug discovery in cancer. Read more
12 Nov 2021
CPhI Worldwide: CPhI Pharma Awards winners announced
The winners of the 18th edition of the CPhI Pharma Awards have been announced at CPhI Worldwide. Read more
11 Nov 2021
CPhI Worldwide: CMOs to account for nearly 50% of biomanufacturing capacity by 2025
By 2025 contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) and hybrid companies are expected to account for almost half of the industry’s biomanufacturing capacity. Read more
11 Nov 2021
CN BIO and iiCON collaborate to validate novel Covid-19 research tools
The Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON) and organ-on-a-chip company (OOC) CN BIO have launched a research collaboration to validate the next generation of Covid-19 research tools. Read more
11 Nov 2021
CPhI Worldwide: What's trending at this year's show
European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer editor, Reece Armstrong spoke with Tara Dougal, head of Content and Insights at CPhI Worldwide 2021 in Milan to find out about the return of the show and the trending topics in pharma. Read more
10 Nov 2021
HPV vaccine highly successful at reducing cervical cancer risk
The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has been found to be highly successful at reducing the risk of cervical cancer in women, a new study has shown. Read more
4 Nov 2021
CPhI Worldwide: Localised supply chains key for pharma's long-term potential
Short term reshoring and localised supply chains will be key to long-term change within pharmaceutical manufacturing, according to the 2021 CPhI Annual Report. Read more
2 Nov 2021
4G Clinical - As Clinical Trials Evolve, Will Your RTSM Systems Keep Up?
Over the life of a clinical study, changes are expected and unfortunately so is the headache that comes with them: change orders. Read more
11 Nov 2021
VEEVA - Streamlining Change Control to Increase Efficiency and Compliance for CDMOs
Drive continuous quality improvement by connecting people, processes, and technology Read more
10 Nov 2021
Q&A with EcoAct: Is pharma leading the way in sustainability?
Following climate consultancy Eco-Act’s latest report on climate reporting trends for global companies, EPM speaks to Stuart Lemmon, MD of EcoAc to discuss the efforts the biopharma industry is making to become more sustainable. Read more
16 Nov 2021
Gerresheimer awarded for sustainability strategy
Packaging manufacturer Gerresheimer has been recognised for its corporate sustainability strategy at the Sustainability Heroes Conference. Read more
5 Nov 2021
Ultrasafe - Bigger picture protection with multilevel reassurance
A new paradigm in pharmaceutical blister packaging. As more sensitive drug molecules continue to be developed, choosing the right packaging for them can be quite a struggle. What solutions do you have to sail through smoothly? Read more
