Lonza - New Webinar: Solid Form Screening and Rapid Formulation Selection to Meet Demands of Accelerated Timelines

Many drug candidates currently in early development have low solubility, which makes formulation more challenging. Yet the programs are often on approval accelerated timelines, and there may also be pressing funding deadlines. With these pressures, it is important to approach formulation selection with a combination of speed, thoroughness, and flexibility.

Combining preformulation and rapid formulation screening with solid form screening is an excellent way to accelerate the pace of development.

In this on-demand webinar, case studies will highlight how a combination of experience, targeted testing, and basic scientific principles can quickly lead to the selection of effective and commercially viable formulations at an early stage of the development cycle.