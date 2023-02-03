Optimization of a bio-decontamination process: atomized hydrogen peroxide new cycle development method

Atomized hydrogen peroxide requires a methodical positioning of the load to achieve a correct decontamination. According to GMP regulations, it is recommended to develop a recipe for each load and register every load pattern used.

Changes on load pattern can reduce efficacy or efficiency in the cycle. To ensure effectiveness in bio-decontamination cycles, a specific cycle development for the target load is required.

This article details how a cycle development is performed in a case when a change of production procedure takes place introducing non-validated loads inside an isolator.

