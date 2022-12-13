PCI Pharma Services: An Introduction to clinicalSMART™

With the number of registered clinical trials increasing significantly each year, it’s not surprising to learn that the clinical trials supply and logistics market is predicted to grow exponentially in the years ahead. Recent data suggests that by 2030 this market will be valued at approximately $12.4 billion, up from $5.1 billion in 2020; this translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.1 Such growth places huge pressure on drug discovery companies, CROs and CDMOs to find supply management solutions which ensure seamless, efficient delivery of clinical trial materials worldwide, whilst navigating the challenges of more complex study designs and the ever-evolving regulatory landscape. PCI Pharma Services’ clinicalSMART™ is one such solution.

What is clinicalSMART™?

PCI’s clinical Supply Management And Readiness Team (SMART) is a department of experienced Clinical Supplies professionals who manage clinical drug supply on behalf of clients. At the time of this writing, PCI's clinicalSMART™ are supporting 74 clients and 214 studies globally. Designed with flexibility at its core, clinicalSMART™ is able to support sponsor requirements either throughout the entire study lifecycle, from protocol development through to final destruction of materials, or at time points when sponsor teams require additional resources to supplement in-house supply management expertise.

It does so by collating all key information from external parties (such as trial design, drug stability, and recruitment assumptions) and utilising in-house expertise to develop optimal supply strategies. Whether it’s working with client’s internal teams in a consultative role, or assuming full ownership of supply chain management, clinicalSMART™ services are immediately available, preventing the need to recruit new staff, delivering the agreed contracted hours per month as required by the client.

Established in 2016, clinicalSMART™ addressed the industry’s growing need for integrated clinical supply management services. At that time, the two highest ranking therapeutic areas in terms of clinical trial cost per patient were haematology and oncology, with a median cost of over $200k and over $100k respectively.2 As of September 2022, there were 174,669 registered interventional clinical trials using drug or biologic therapies.3 Considering the sheer numbers involved here, any delays, miscommunications or errors in the clinical trials management process would be extremely costly in financial terms, not to mention the most important factor: the risks to the patients themselves.

Due to its initial successes, and a growing need from clients outside the US for the kinds of services offered by clinicalSMART™, the European and Asia Pacific team was established in 2019 to create a global team.

Experience, Expertise and Services

PCI’s clinicalSMART™ team has a collective experience of almost 400 years, with an average of 16 years’ clinical trials supply experience per Clinical Supply Manager (CSM). In a recent survey, CSMs noted their level of experience and expertise in terms of therapeutic areas supported, previous employment, dosage forms supported, and a list of the services provided in their tenure with PCI’s clinicalSMART™, as outlined in Figures 1 to 4 below.

RFQ Support Services

In addition to clinical supply chain management, clinicalSMART™ is also able to initiate RFQ document writing to support outsourcing requirements on a client’s behalf. After reviewing key study assumptions and estimates in order to establish an initial study plan, the RFQ and relevant supporting documentation is prepared for the client; due to a thorough knowledge and evaluation of the study requirements, a high level of accuracy within the quotation is assured. As with the study plans, RFQs are then submitted to the clinicalSMART™ team for peer review, drawing on the vast experience within the team to ensure a high level of accuracy.

How does clinicalSMART™ operate?

The effectiveness of clinicalSMART™ is best described via two real- world case studies.

Case Study #1: Integration and Embedded Support

In one instance, PCI was performing packaging and global distribution for a client with a very aggressive clinical plan involving 7 global trials, complex multi-dose carded kits, and many inventory items. At a crucial stage, the client’s CSM resigned, creating a gap in support. In response, a clinicalSMART™ CSM was contracted to provide supply study oversight.

The clinicalSMART™ CSM’s role included:

Responsibility for planning and creating demand and supply schedules;

Working with the Project Manager to allocate inventory and stabilise the packaging schedule per trial;

Working with the Distribution Project Manager to establish planned depot shipments;

Eliminating rushed packaging and shipments.

Not only did the clinicalSMART™ CSM’s involvement maintain the drug supply for all trials without slowing the enrolment process, but they also worked with the client to recruit their own CSMs and trained them to assume all responsibilities going forward.

This seamless integration into the client’s supply chain is key to the clinicalSMART™ philosophy, as is the multifaceted nature of the clinicalSMART™ CSM’s role. They serve as a Project Manager, aiding communication between PCI, CMC, the Clinical team, Regulatory, CRO partners and IRT vendors; a client advocate who understands the needs of both the client and PCI and will bridge the gap between the two parties, ensuring that nothing is lost in translation; a continuous liaison throughout the trial lifecycle; a team member able to provide a Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) without the overheads involved in adding headcount; and an unblinded resource, which is critical to managing a controlled supply chain. These services are underpinned by a high level of reassurance that the clinical supply management is in the hands of a highly experienced team, with almost 400 years collective experience in this field of expertise.