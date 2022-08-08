Accelerate Diagnostics announces CE marking of its antimicrobial kit

×

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. an in-vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis, announces CE marking of its new Accelerate Arc Module and BC kit.

Key highlights:

Commercialisation of the Accelerate Arc system, which includes the Accelerate Arc Module and BC kit, unlocks the path to automated, rapid microbial identification (ID) for positive blood cultures across the large installed base of MALDI system users.

The Accelerate Arc system can cut hours of wait time, eliminate laborious hands-on sample prep and offer significant cost savings for healthcare facilities compared to current methods.

“On the heels of publishing robust data at the 32nd European Congress for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases demonstrating the value of using the automated Accelerate Arc Module and BC kit, we’re excited to announce this product is now IVDR registered in Europe, following our recent US FDA registration,” said John Meduri, chief strategy officer for Accelerate Diagnostics.

“Arc in its early days of commercialisation has already generated numerous evaluations and in-bound interest from potential commercial partners. Using our system, the total cost to rapidly identify organisms from positive blood cultures is significantly less than what laboratories are paying today for a rapid molecular ID solution.”

Designed for labs with MALDI platforms, the Accelerate Arc Module and BC kit is a novel application of inline centrifugation and automated sample prep techniques, which together with the blood culture (BC) kit, provides a suspension of cleaned microbial cells for direct transfer to a MALDI spotting plate.

The simple load-and-go workflow eliminates the need for batching multiple specimen tests, cutting hours off the wait for microbial ID results for positive blood cultures. The Accelerate Arc Module requires just 2-3 minutes of hands-on time to run and is simple enough to be used on all shifts, by any laboratory technician, freeing up valuable technician time by automating the MALDI workflow.

Further, this automated, rapid workflow that the Accelerate Arc system avails is the perfect companion to the Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit AST configuration enabling laboratories to report identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test results directly from positive blood cultures days earlier than current standard-of-care methods.