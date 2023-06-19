Avacta appoints Shaun Chilton as Non-executive Director

Avacta Group plc, a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, announces that Shaun Chilton has today joined the Board as a Non-executive Director.

Shaun Chilton was most recently Chief Executive Officer of the formerly London-listed Clinigen Group plc (Clinigen), a global pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical services platform business, which he led through a significant growth journey. During his tenure, the company expanded through both an organic and a buy-and-build strategy which included successfully completing several transformational acquisitions. The Company was eventually sold to Triton Partners for a total consideration of c.£1.3 billion in April 2022.

Alongside his role as the CEO of Clinigen, Shaun Chilton was Non-Executive Chairman of C7Health, a disruptive, venture capital-backed medical technology and services business which executed an acquisitive growth journey before successfully being acquired by a strategic buyer in 2022.

Shaun Chilton, Non-Executive Director of Avacta Group, explained: “Avacta Group is building a high value, global business that is seeking to significantly improve people’s health and well-being. I am excited to leverage my own broad experience of growing healthcare businesses and working with the other members of the Board to help guide Avacta to meet its very significant potential.”

Chilton has held a number of senior and executive commercial positions over more than 30 years in companies in pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical services industries. These include at Pfizer, Sanofi, Wolters Kluwer Health and KnowledgePoint360 Group (now part of UDG Healthcare).

Dr Eliot Forster, Chairman of the Board of Avacta Group plc welcomed Shaun Chilton by stating that: “Along with my fellow Directors I am delighted to welcome Shaun to the Board of Avacta Group. He brings a wide range of highly relevant commercial experiences from successful healthcare businesses with similar ambitions for growth that we have in Avacta. I know Shaun will positively impact our shared thinking and I’m excited to have him join the company.”

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Board of Avacta Group plc commented: “I am delighted that Shaun has joined the Board of Avacta Group. He brings deep and extensive commercial experience to further strengthen the senior leadership of the Group as it executes its strategy across two divisions to build a major global healthcare business working to improve people’s health and well-being through innovative oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics.”