Biocon Biologics Takes Over the Commercialisation of Biosimilars Business from Viatris

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, today announced that the company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business (Viatris) in over 70 countries in Emerging Markets effective July 1, 2023, increasing the scale and scope of its business.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris’ operations have fully transitioned to Biocon Biologics. A robust integration plan has ensured a transition of partners, people, systems, and processes across these countries.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics commented: “The successful integration of Viatris’ biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics in over 70 countries is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of the transition process. Working closely with our partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with our differentiated portfolio of high quality biosimilars. This first wave in the transition process comes ahead of plan, thanks to the tireless efforts of our colleagues at both companies, our advisors and partners who worked relentlessly to make this happen.”

The existing commercialised portfolio of biosimilars, including bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, managed by Viatris in these markets, is now a part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organisation. Biocon will work with existing and new partners to expand their footprint and strengthen their business presence in these countries.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer – Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics added: “The transitioning of these 70+ Emerging Markets to Biocon Biologics from Viatris marks the first phase of the business integration plan charted out for the acquired business. This will allow Biocon Biologics to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of the existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline into growth markets where Viatris has existing sales infrastructure and local market expertise. Working closely with key stakeholders in these markets will allow us to ensure reliable supplies of our biosimilars for those who need them the most, while enabling us to capitalise on the rapidly expanding global biosimilars opportunity.”