AstraZeneca appoints Sharon Barr as Executive Vice President BioPharmaceuticals R&D

AstraZeneca have announced the appointment of Sharon Barr as Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D. Sharon will succeed Mene Pangalos, who is retiring and will step down from his role early next year, after almost fourteen years with the company.

Sharon will be responsible for discovery through to late-stage development across Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory & Immunology. She will report to Chief Executive Officer, Pascal Soriot and become a member of AstraZeneca’s Senior Executive Team (SET) as of 1 August.

Sharon has been Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Product Development of Alexion, AstraZeneca’s rare disease group, since 2013. In this role she has been responsible for drug discovery, process development and clinical supply as well as clinical biomarkers and bioanalytical discovery, rare disease diagnostics and bioinformatics supporting Alexion’s rare disease pipeline from target discovery through post-marketing.

Pascal Soriot, CEO, said: “I am delighted that Sharon will join the AstraZeneca Senior Executive Team at a very exciting time for our company. She brings outstanding experience essential to the advancement of our leading BioPharmaceuticals pipeline and a track record of driving productivity, innovation and delivery of medicines for patients. This experience coupled with her leadership style and passion for developing people, places her perfectly to take over the reins from Mene and help us to write the next chapter of success. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Mene for his remarkable contribution to AstraZeneca. He is always quick to praise others, but he must take credit himself for all he has done to transform how we approach R&D, delivering a greater than five-fold improvement in productivity, driving deeper collaborations with academic, biotech and peer organisations, pioneering programs to promote open innovation, and championing innovation and use of new technologies and modalities.”

Sharon Barr, EVP Biopharmaceuticals R&D, said: “I am honoured to carry forward the work of this world class BioPharmaceuticals R&D team as it advances an ambition to transform care for people living with chronic diseases. We are at an exciting moment as remarkable science and collaboration across our organization drive forward opportunities to translate early discovery into meaningful medicines that can slow or even stop disease progression, improve prevention, and potentially cure disease. I look forward to the next chapter with this team, as we continue to expand our portfolio and work together to deliver life-changing medicines for patients.”

Mene Pangalos, retiring EVP Biopharmaceuticals R&D, added: “Working at AstraZeneca for nearly 14 years has been an absolute privilege and by far the highlight of my career. I especially wanted to thank Pascal, SET and the Board for their support through the years. The transformation we have made to the pipeline, helping bring many innovative new medicines to patients around the world has been incredible. This is thanks to the amazing and talented teams I am so proud to have worked alongside."