Bio-Rad extends range of anti-idiotypic antibodies for bioanalysis

Bio-Rad Laboratories, a provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, extended its range of recombinant monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibodies with the introduction of antibodies specific to brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), secukinumab (Cosentyx), and the secukinumab–interleukin 17A (IL-17A) drug-target complex.

Key highlights:

These sequence-defined antibodies are suitable for developing highly selective and sensitive pharmacokinetic (PK) and anti-drug antibody (ADA) assays for brentuximab vedotin, secukinumab, and their biosimilars.

Bio-Rad’s anti-brentuximab vedotin and anti-secukinumab inhibitory antibodies are available in Fab (fragment antigen-binding) and fully human IgG1 formats with different affinities. The antibodies can be used to develop PK bridging ELISAs to measure free drug or as a surrogate positive control or reference standard in an ADA assay.

Secukinumab binds to IL-17A, resulting in inhibition of the patient's inflammatory response in several diseases, including ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. In addition to the four new inhibitory anti-secukinumab antibodies, Bio-Rad also offers the antibody specific to the anti-secukinumab–IL-17A complex. This antibody is suitable for use in a PK antigen capture assay, providing an alternative format to the PK bridging ELISA.

The recombinant antibodies are generated using the Human Combinatorial Antibody Library (HuCAL) and CysDisplay, a proprietary method of phage display, along with guided selection methods to obtain highly targeted reagents. The recombinant production method also ensures a consistent and secure supply throughout the assay lifecycle.

“Bio-Rad’s range of ready-made and well-characterised anti-idiotypic antibodies keeps growing, offering researchers enhanced flexibility for the development of custom bioanalytical drug assays against a wide range of marketed biologic drugs,” said Jack Cooper, Bio-Rad product manager, Life Science Group.

“Generated under stringent quality control for batch-to-batch consistency, these antibodies can produce translatable and reproducible results, ensuring assay reliability,” he said.

The anti-brentuximab vedotin and anti-secukinumab antibodies are approved for in vitro research purposes, for commercial in vitro testing services to support preclinical and clinical drug and biosimilar development, and for patient monitoring.

