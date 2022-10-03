BMS is first biopharma company accredited as Menopause Friendly

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) UK and Ireland has been announced as the first biopharmaceutical company in the UK to be accredited as a Menopause Friendly Workplace.

Key highlights:

Almost three-quarters of businesses do not have a menopause policy in place, according to a YouGov survey.

Menopause Friendly accreditation recognises employers who put diversity and wellbeing at the centre stage of their business.

The accreditation has helped to normalise menopause by fostering an inclusive culture where people feel able to discuss menopause-related health problems at work.

Menopause Friendly accreditation is a recognised standard of achievement awarded by an independent panel of judges, recognising employers who put diversity, inclusion, and colleagues’ wellbeing at the centre stage of their business, without feeling that the subject is taboo or off-limits.

Given that nearly 8 in 10 menopausal women are in work, and that this is the fastest growing demographic in the workforce, BMS recognised the need to help make a difference for its staff. This is especially important given that almost three-quarters of businesses do not have a menopause policy in place, according to a YouGov survey.

Panel members described BMS UK&I’s application as “outstanding” and acknowledged the huge strides they have made to help normalise the menopause by fostering an inclusive culture where people feel able to discuss menopause-related health problems at work.

Scott Cooke, general manager for BMS UK&I, said: “I am so proud that Bristol Myers Squibb UK&I is the first pharmaceutical company to have been officially awarded Menopause Friendly status, highlighting our continued commitment to ensuring that all people affected by the menopause feel supported at work.

"I am delighted that we are helping lead the way in changing how businesses think about the menopause, and we remain passionate about accelerating change in workplace best practice and fostering an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work every day.”

Jog Hundle, Menopause Friendly Independent Panel member, said: “We’re delighted to see Bristol Myers Squibb achieve Independent Menopause Friendly Accreditation. Their application was outstanding and they’ve made such a difference for their colleagues. They set clear objectives to create a movement to normalise menopause with strong senior leadership support. They’ve demonstrated excellent menopause awareness, education and support within their organisation, creating a culture where menopause is easy to talk about and put in place outstanding support. Well done to everyone involved.”

Lisa Macis, Menopause at Work project lead for BMS UK&I, said: “Women should never be pushed out of the workforce because of their experience of the menopause. I am delighted at today’s accreditation announcement, which formally recognises the huge variety of workplace initiatives BMS UK&I has put in place to support its staff in becoming a menopause-friendly employer.

"BMS UK&I cares deeply about the wellbeing of its staff, and our advocates have helped educate two thirds of our workforce on the menopause to help raise awareness of how it can impact a person at work. I am delighted BMS UK&I’s efforts have been recognised by experts in the menopause field, and we are excited to continue building on this progress.”