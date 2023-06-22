Closed Loop Medicine appoints Kate Woolland as Chief Operating Officer

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd, a leading TechBio company developing combination prescription drug plus software therapy products that enable personalised dose optimisation, today announced that it has appointed Kate Woolland as Chief Operating Officer. Kate joins CEO, Dr. Hakim Yadi PhD OBE, on the executive team to guide organisational and operational delivery of the Company’s lead programs, products and commercial partnerships.

Kate’s appointment follows Closed Loop Medicine’s recent announcement of a co-development partnership deal with Pharmanovia, a global lifecycle management healthcare company, for drug plus software product solutions for the treatment of hypertension. Bringing extensive strategic business experience, including over 13 years in healthcare, Kate strengthens the executive team and supports the Company as it continues to scale commercial development. As COO, she will play a pivotal role in leading collaboration across the multi-disciplinary team whilst working closely with current and future commercial partners to drive delivery of Closed Loop Medicine’s products to market.

Kate Woolland, COO of Closed Loop Medicine, added: “I am thrilled to join the Closed Loop Medicine team at such an exciting stage. Leveraging the capabilities of our incredible technologies to revolutionise the dosing of medicines has the potential to help patients and healthcare professionals better manage health conditions, improve quality of life and health outcomes for millions of people. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a part in such ground-breaking work.”

In her previous role, Kate was Chief Delivery Officer at ieso Digital Health, where she led product, design, clinical trial operations, commercial, regulatory and program management functions. During that time, Kate secured ieso’s first commercial partnerships and launched its first medical device; demonstrating capability that helped secure $53m Series B investment. Prior to this, Kate was a Partner for PA Consulting, during which time she supported the development of numerous commercial partnerships and built a healthcare system transformation consulting business worth over £10m p.a. She holds a Masters in Mathematics from The University of Manchester.

Dr. Hakim Yadi PhD OBE, CEO & Co-Founder of Closed Loop Medicine, commented: “As Chief Operating Officer, Kate brings a wealth of experience in optimising and improving health systems and helping scale next generation digitally delivered health services from her time at ieso. We are on a mission to provide the right dose of medicine to patients and are excited to have Kate join us on this journey, helping build and develop our team dedicated to dose optimisation and combination products.”