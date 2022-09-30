Emmes acquires Clinical Edge to expand ophthalmic capabilities

Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, announced that it has acquired Clinical Edge. Clinical Edge trains and certifies visual function examiners at investigator sites conducting Phase I to IV ophthalmic clinical trials.

Key highlights:

Marking Emmes' fifth acquisition in two years, Clinical Edge aims make the organisation reputable in ophthalmic certification and training services. Emmes officially rolled out the new name, OptymEdge - a combination of Optym, Emmes' ophthalmology certification unit, and Clinical Edge.

Emmes officially rolled out the new name – OptymEdge – and branding ahead of the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting, which takes place in Chicago from September 30 to October 3.

Emmes chief executive officer Dr. Christine Dingivan, said: "This acquisition makes us a powerhouse in the ophthalmology training and certification area, a critical part of determining the safety and efficacy of new treatments for eye disease. Our fifth acquisition in less than two years, this is another positive step in our growth and globalisation effort. It also reflects our commitment to investing in public health and alleviating the high burden of disease areas like ophthalmology."

OptymEdge ensures the standardisation of visual function requirements for ophthalmic clinical trials across all phases of clinical development. This includes certifying and training of clinical trial center staff and maintaining a database listing their current certification status. OptymEdge has a combined base of 36 ophthalmic certifiers, most of whom are doctors of optometry and medical doctors.

Dr. Traci Clemons, Emmes chief research officer, noted: "Clinical Edge has built a great name in the market. The company not only increases our base of certifiers across the U.S., but it adds biotech and pharmaceutical clients and certifiers in Europe and Asia. It has been creative in shifting from on-site training and certification services to a decentralised model, and this is something OptymEdge plans to expand. Emmes also will invest in the enhancement and expansion of our combined visual functioning certification offerings."

Lisa Laskowski, managing director of Clinical Edge, added: "We are thrilled to be joining a first-rate organisation like Emmes, which mirrors our principles and aspirations. This partnership will strengthen and optimise our client services."

Dr. Clemons concluded: "At OptymEdge, vision is our passion and our profession. Our newly combined team of experts in eye disease research will continue with the shared vision of providing high-quality visual functioning training and certification services."

