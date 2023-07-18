Genomic Vision Launches HexaCard

Genomic Vision, a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterisation of DNA sequences, announces the launch of its new service, HexaCard.

HexaCard is a powerful solution for the control and optimisation of genome editing, mainly used in gene therapy and biomanufacturing applications. The service addresses the prevalent challenges of cellular cross-contamination, misidentified cell lines, and the use of cell cultures at high passage levels which often result in inaccurate and misleading results, as well as the waste of valuable resources.

HexaCard allows the characterisation of genetic material as a quality control requirement for biomanufacturing based on the analysis of six parameters, all integrated into one single assay: copy number determination, orientation assessment, integration site identification, evaluation of the genetic integrity in the target region, analysing on/off target insertions, and establishing a genetic signature for stability assessment. HexaCard thus ensures the selection of the best clones, enhancing the productivity and stability while reducing turnaround time and costs.

With HexaCard, contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) and gene therapy companies and researchers can confidently optimise their processes, make informed decisions, and mitigate the risks associated with inaccurate cell line characterisation. By enabling the identification of clonality and providing a genetic ID card for each clone or batch, HexaCard ensures the integrity and accuracy of the entire production pipeline.

Prakhar Bisht, Principal Scientist, Genomic Vision (R&D Department), said: "Genomic Vision's HexaCard service empowers researchers and biomanufacturers with a groundbreaking solution to overcome the challenges of cell line characterisation. By providing an accurate genetic ID card for each clone or batch, we eliminate the risks associated with cellular cross-contamination and misidentification. This allows our customers to boost productivity, ensure stability, and ultimately deliver high-quality products, while reducing both turnaround time and costs.”

HexaCard aims to consolidate multiple technologies used in assessing engineered genome modifications, offering a streamlined, one-stop-shop solution for the cell and gene therapy and biomanufacturing industries. HexaCard is based on the Company’s proprietary Molecular Combing Technology (MCT) which allows the structural, functional and dynamic study of the human genome and offers a unique tool for characterising genetically modified cells. Together with its AI-based analysis software FiberSmart, Genomic Vision offers unique tools for the characterisation of genetically modified cells including the generation of comprehensive reports and statistical plots, to empower researches with quantitative decision-making capabilities.

Genomic Vision continues to implement its refocused strategy in the bioproduction, cell and gene therapy arenas. Leveraging its technology, Genomic Vision addresses a $5 billion serviceable market and intends to set a strong footprint.