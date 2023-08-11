IO Biotech Appoints Heidi Hunter to its Board of Directors

IO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win technology platform, announced the appointment of Heidi Hunter to its board of directors. Ms. Hunter, an accomplished global biotech leader with over 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical value chain, from clinical and commercial development through to launch execution, will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. In addition, Priyanka Belawat, PhD, has announced that she is stepping down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Heidi to the IO Biotech Board,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “Her extensive experience in innovation, development and commercialisation of specialty pharmaceuticals will be instrumental as we continue to advance IO102-IO103 through our ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial in first-line advanced melanoma. With the interim read out from this trial expected in mid-2024 that could potentially support a BLA submission with the FDA, Heidi’s expertise will be particularly helpful as we begin our commercial planning. We look forward to her many contributions as we work to change the current treatment paradigm with innovative vaccine options for people with cancer.”

Ms. Hunter commented, “It is a privilege to be joining the IO Biotech Board at this exciting time for the company. Upcoming data readouts could provide significant opportunities to accelerate the path forward for IO102-IO103. I look forward to bringing my experience in developing and commercialising new medicines to support IO Biotech with advancing this novel vaccine that has the potential to change the treatment landscape for cancer patients.”

“Additionally, on behalf of our board of directors and management team, we thank Priyanka for her many years of service and valuable contributions she has made to IO Biotech,” added Dr. Zocca.

Ms. Hunter most recently served as President of Cardinal Health where she led the Specialty Solutions Business. Prior to Cardinal Health, Ms. Hunter was Senior Vice President of the Global Immunology Business Unit at UCB in Brussels from September 2015 to September 2020. She has also held leadership positions at Boehringer Ingelheim as Senior Vice President and General Manager in its Biosimilars Business, and at IQVIA as Vice President of Global Business Partnerships Commercial Solutions.

Ms. Hunter also held senior leadership positions in commercial and strategic marketing for biologics and oncology at Centocor, a Johnson & Johnson company. She also led the oncology business at Wyeth (today part of Pfizer) in the United States and CNS and women’s health at Novo Nordisk in Denmark.